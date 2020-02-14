Frisco Lone Star receiver Marvin Mims won Offensive Player of the Year honors on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State Football Team, which was released on Friday. (See list, PAGE 2B.)
Mims, an Oklahoma signee, totaled 107 catches for 2,502 yards and 31 touchdowns. Defensively, Denton Ryan junior lineman Ja’Tavion Sanders and Abilene Cooper defensive back Dylon Davis shared the Player of the Year honor. Sanders had 19 tackles for losses and 24 quarterback pressures, while Davis made a whopping 16 interceptions, returning three of them for touchdowns.
University – Central Texas’ only 5A team – did not have any all-state honorees.
The Class 6A all-state team will be announced on Saturday.
Demon Deacons pay back BU men’s tennis,MADISON, Wis. – The sixth-ranked Wake Forest men’s tennis team got a measure of revenge against Baylor by handing the Bears a 4-1 defeat in the first round of the ITA Team Indoor National Championships on Friday at Wisconsin’s Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Baylor, No. 12 in the current ITS rankings, claimed a 5-2 victory over Wake Forest last week at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
On Friday, Baylor’s doubles teams of Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen and Ryan Dickerson and Matias Soto each won their matches for the doubles point.
But the Demon Deacons came on strong in singles play.
Wake Forest No. 1 court player Bar Botzer defeated Soto, 6-1, 7-5, part of a trend for the Demon Deacons.
Wake Forest’s Taha Baadi posted a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Adrian Boitan on court No. 3, Melios Efstathiou defeated Baylor’s Alex Garcia, 6-2, 6-2, in the No. 4 singles match, and Demon Deacon Eduardo Nava beat Dickerson, 6-2, 6-2, on the No. 5 court.
Baylor will play host Wisconsin in the consolation bracket at 6:30 on Saturday at Nielsen Stadium.
Lightfoot breaks his record, tops NCAAKC Lightfoot just keeps outdoing himself — and everyone else, too.
Baylor’s Lightfoot won a duel of the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked pole vaulters in the country, breaking his own school record yet again with a mark of 19-1½ at the Iowa State Classic on Friday in Ames, Iowa.
“You kind of run out of superlatives for KC,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “He had another good day. He had to work a little bit earlier, but once he got rolling he started having a pretty good day up there. It was a great competition with (South Dakota’s) Chris Nilsen there. I’m happy for KC. He’s just keeps on keeping on.”
Lightfoot, a sophomore from Lee’s Summit, Mo., regained the No. 1 spot in the NCAA that he had relinquished to South Dakota’s Nilsen, defeating Nilsen (18-6¾) with a school and facility-record mark.
Meanwhile, at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., Baylor’s Jalen Seals and Celia Holmes took home victories for the Bears.
Holmes, a former Live Oak standout, won the women’s mile with a personal-best time of 4:51.99, while Seals took the men’s long jump title with a mark of 24-81/4.
BU equestrian faces No. 1 Auburn on road
The No. 9 Baylor equestrian team will hit the road to face No. 1 Auburn at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Tigers have been perfect this season with a 10-0 overall record and a 4-0 SEC mark.
Baylor is 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12 following a 12-8 loss to No. 7 TCU last weekend.
MCC softball hosts Northeast Texas
The McLennan Community College softball team hosts Northeast Texas Community College at the Bosque River Ballpark Saturday for noon and 2 p.m. games.
The Highlassies (7-2) carry a four-game win streak into the weekend. They defeated University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in a doubleheader a week ago Friday, 6-3 and 13-7.
The ‘Lassies will then host Navarro College in a Sunday doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. at the Bosque River Ballpark.
Mercury signs Griner to multi-year contractPHOENIX — All-Star center Brittney Griner is staying in the desert.
The Phoenix Mercury signed Griner to a multi-year contract on Friday, possibly locking up one of the WNBA’s most dominant players through the end of her career.
The 6-foot-8 Griner has been an All-Star every year -- there was no All-Star Game in 2016 due to the Olympics -- since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2013 WNBA draft out of Baylor.
Griner helped lead the Mercury to the 2014 WNBA title, is a two-time league scoring champion and two-time defensive player of the year. She’s been named to the All-WNBA team five times and the All-WNBA defensive team six times.
