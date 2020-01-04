With road trips to No. 22 Texas Tech and No. 3 Kansas looming next week, No. 6 Baylor couldn’t afford to slip up at home against Texas in Saturday night’s Big 12 opener.
Baylor’s defense made sure it didn’t happen.
Playing the type of physical man-to-man defense that helped build an eye-popping nonconference resume, the Bears limited the Longhorns to 34.6 percent shooting to pull off a 59-44 win before 6,063 fans at the Ferrell Center.
Texas’ 44 points were the fewest in coach Shaka Smart’s five seasons at the school and the least points Baylor has allowed this season.
“We just threw a lot of different looks at them to see what would stick,” said Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie, who grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds. “You can always count on Mark (Vital) to rebound and I’m always going to rebound. MaCio (Teague) and Devonte (Bandoo) do a great job of getting in there and playing with the 6-9, 240-pounders, and we respect their effort.”
The Bears (11-1) won their 10th straight game heading into next week’s grueling stretch at Texas Tech on Tuesday and Kansas on Saturday. Baylor has owned Texas (10-3) in recent years with eight wins in the last nine games.
“Starting off 1-0 in Big 12 play definitely helps your confidence,” Gillespie said. “But also we have a tough road schedule coming up. The guys were reminded of the physicality in the Big 12, so that helps. The fact that we don’t rely too much on our offense and we can depend on our defense is important in those tough road games.”
The Bears outrebounded the Longhorns, 48-35. Baylor needed a strong defensive effort to overcome its own offensive struggles.
The Bears shot just 31.3 percent as Teague hit five of 16 shots and scored a game-high 21 points while Jared Butler hit four of 15 shots and scored 13 points.
But Teague hit all nine free throw attempts as the Bears went 14 of 16 from the line compared to Texas’ woeful five of 15 free throw shooting. Jericho Sims enjoyed a good night for Texas with 13 points and 15 rebounds, but he didn’t have a lot of help as Courtney Ramey was the Longhorns’ only other double-figure scorer with 11.
“It was a typical Big 12 game, hard-fought and I thought both teams played great defense,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Offensively, I thought both teams missed a lot of shots because of the defense. And then, first conference game, it’s a new season, you’re always a little bit amped up and a little bit excited. I’m really pleased with how everybody contributed, and that’s what you’ve got to have to win in the Big 12.”
The Bears trailed early in the game when Sims got loose for a slam to give the Longhorns a 6-5 lead. But the Bears responded with a 13-2 run that gave them the lead for good.
Vital started the run with a drive for a basket before Bandoo hit an outside shot, After Ramey drove for a basket for Texas, Gillespie scored on a putback, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play.
Butler’s 3-pointer from the left corner opened up an 18-8 Baylor lead with 11:44 remaining in the first half.
The Longhorns fought back to trim Baylor’s lead to 27-23 with six straight points capped by Sims’ basket in the paint. But the Bears answered with a 9-0 run to close the half to stretch their lead to 36-23.
Teague and Butler began the stretch by each hitting a pair of free throws before Teague drained an outside shot. Teague then picked up a loose ball and Matthew Mayer buried a trey to close Baylor’s first half scoring.
“For people that like offenses, it’s tough at times when you have two good defensive teams or you’re in a lull,” Drew said. “When you exert all that energy defensively, it does take a little toll on your legs as well. So I think that goes hand in hand with it. I know anytime you have a rivalry game, and it’s first conference game, there’s going to be jitters and nerves.”
The Bears lost their shooting touch to open the second half as Texas climbed back into the game. With Sims and Ramey scoring inside and Andrew Jones hitting a free throw, the Longhorns cut Baylor’s lead to 40-34 with 12:36 remaining.
Baylor’s shooting problems continued but the Longhorns couldn’t gain ground because of their offensive issues. With Mayer hitting a fade away jumper and Teague penetrating inside for a basket, the Bears stretched the lead to 49-39 with 5:54 remaining.
Mayer continued to play well as he threaded a pass to Gillespie for a basket in the paint before Butler drained an outside shot to extend Baylor’s lead to 53-39.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.