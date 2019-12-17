Baylor has risen to No. 10 in the country behind a defense that plays hard and physical, rebounds aggressively, and blocks shots at the most critical times.
The Bears’ last two games serve as a template.
With guard MaCio Teague’s late block of Nico Mannion’s 3-point attempt, the Bears held on to a 63-58 win over then-No. 12 Arizona on Dec. 7.
Three days later, Mark Vital’s block of Kamar Baldwin’s drive to the basket with 1.5 seconds remaining sealed a 53-52 win over then-No. 18 Butler to give the Bears an 8-1 record. Both wins pop out on Baylor’s resume since Arizona and Butler were each 9-0 before going down against the Bears.
The Bears hope to deliver another strong defensive performance when they face Tennessee-Martin at 9 p.m. Wednesday in their first-ever game at Toyota Center, the home of the Houston Rockets.
Baylor’s game will be the third in a tripleheader in the Battleground 2k19 event following a 4:30 p.m. game between Oregon State and UTSA and a 6:45 p.m. tipoff between Utah State and South Florida.
Vital is excited to play at Toyota Center because it’s where Rockets forward P.J. Tucker plays.
“The crazy thing about it is I like P.J. Tucker with the Rockets, and I get a lot of comparisons to him because of the defense at my size and everything like that,” Vital said. “Playing there is an honor to me because my role model plays there.”
The 6-5 Vital is one of the keys to Baylor’s defense, which ranks third in the Big 12 by allowing 60.3 points per game and is fourth in the league by holding opponents to a 39.1 shooting percentage.
But it all starts with the on-ball pressure Davion Mitchell delivers against opposing point guards.
“Davion starts it with the point of attack, anytime you have a lockdown defender like that,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Davion and Mark are two all-conference defenders and two of the best in the nation. I think that inspires and motivates everybody else, and makes everybody else’s job a little bit easier when they see other people playing hard.”
Vital ranks in the top 10 among Big 12 players with 1.11 blocks and 1.67 steals per game, and the energy he brings to the court is contagious. It’s not unusual for Vital to dive into the stands to go after loose balls in nearly every game.
The extraordinary hustle the Bears show in games is a carryover from their practice atmosphere.
“In practice we get at it, it’s physical and competitive,” Vital said. “Everybody is really trying to stop each other. Obim (Okeke) comes with all the energy and talks trash, and then you’ve got Freddie (Gillespie) down there at the post that’s banging with us. Davion is doing his thing and Jared (Butler) is up there. Practice just translates and we stay locked in.”
Gillespie’s presence in the paint is a major factor for Baylor’s defense as he ranks third in the Big 12 with 9.11 rebounds and 2.44 blocks per game and 11th with 1.56 steals.
“Freddie is another very good defensive player, and the team has really bought into that identity,” Drew said. “When we’ve gotten stops, I know our best offense has been in transition. Obviously we’re trying to do that.”
Baylor’s defense doesn’t suffer with aggressive players like guard Devonte Bandoo and forward Flo Thamba coming in off the bench.
“I bring the same thing I bring every day, and that’s to have great energy and effort in everything I do,” Thamba said. “It makes everybody around me better.”
Despite lackluster offensive performances against Arizona and Butler, the Bears managed to snag a pair of Top 25 wins because they limited the two teams to a combined 33 percent shooting. Baylor’s perimeter defense limited Arizona and Butler to seven for 33 from 3-point range.
Though Tennessee-Martin has a 3-6 record, the Skyhawks feature a productive offense that averages 77.2 points. Guard Parker Stewart is averaging a team-high 17.1 points while forward Quintin Dove is averaging 16.8, guard Derek Hawthorne 13.8 and guard Craig Randall 12.9.
“They’re one of the better teams in the country offensively,” Drew said. “Whenever you’re playing a game before Christmas, as a coach your biggest concern is making sure your guys are locked in and ready to play. But this is a team offensively that can score a lot of points, so you’ve got to be ready, and defensively will be a challenge for us.”
Baylor will play its second straight game without forward Tristan Clark, who is resting his knee in hopes that he’ll be a bigger factor when Big 12 play starts against Texas on Jan. 4.
“Hopefully after the break we can get him back headed in the right direction,” Drew said. “He’s been working hard rehabbing.”
