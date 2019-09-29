20190319_spt_baylor_jl1 (copy)

Led by returning starters Lauren Cox (right) and Juicy Landrum (center), and key reserve Moon Ursin, the Lady Bears start preseason practice for the 2019-2020 campaign on Monday.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

It’s been 176 days since the Baylor Lady Bears reached the top of the mountain with an 82-81 victory over Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament championship game in Tampa, Florida.

The Lady Bears’ motto was “Together to Tampa,” and they made it happen by winning their final 29 games of the season to claim the program’s third national championship. Along the way, Baylor won its ninth straight Big 12 championship and 10th Big 12 Tournament title.

Now Baylor is at the foot of the next mountain as the Lady Bears begin preseason practice on Monday.

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey has three returning starters and seven contributors back from the national championship squad. The Lady Bears also added a few pieces, including graduate transfers Te’a Cooper (South Carolina) and Erin Degrate (Texas Tech) and incoming freshman Jordyn Oliver, a McDonald’s All-American from Prosper, Texas.

As such, Baylor is being tabbed as the No. 2-ranked team in the nation behind fellow 2019 Final Four participant Oregon. And the Lady Bears are the overwhelming favorite to win the Big 12. The Ducks return four starters from their national semifinalist, which Baylor defeated, 72-67.

Baylor’s three returning starters – Lauren Cox, DiDi Richards and Juicy Landrum – plus key reserves NaLyssa Smith, Moon Ursin and Queen Egbo produced 48 points and 28 rebounds per game.

Cox, a preseason first-team All-American, was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Richards was the Trib’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Landrum was an all-Big 12 second-team selection and Smith was the Trib’s Big 12 Sixth Woman of the Year.

Cooper led South Carolina in scoring with 11.9 points per game and was an all-SEC second-team selection.

Mulkey was named the Associated Press National Coach of the Year for the 2018-19 season, the second time in her career she has won that award.

Baylor will work out for almost four weeks in lead up to its first exhibition game against Langston at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Ferrell Center.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments