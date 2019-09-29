It’s been 176 days since the Baylor Lady Bears reached the top of the mountain with an 82-81 victory over Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament championship game in Tampa, Florida.
The Lady Bears’ motto was “Together to Tampa,” and they made it happen by winning their final 29 games of the season to claim the program’s third national championship. Along the way, Baylor won its ninth straight Big 12 championship and 10th Big 12 Tournament title.
Now Baylor is at the foot of the next mountain as the Lady Bears begin preseason practice on Monday.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey has three returning starters and seven contributors back from the national championship squad. The Lady Bears also added a few pieces, including graduate transfers Te’a Cooper (South Carolina) and Erin Degrate (Texas Tech) and incoming freshman Jordyn Oliver, a McDonald’s All-American from Prosper, Texas.
As such, Baylor is being tabbed as the No. 2-ranked team in the nation behind fellow 2019 Final Four participant Oregon. And the Lady Bears are the overwhelming favorite to win the Big 12. The Ducks return four starters from their national semifinalist, which Baylor defeated, 72-67.
Baylor’s three returning starters – Lauren Cox, DiDi Richards and Juicy Landrum – plus key reserves NaLyssa Smith, Moon Ursin and Queen Egbo produced 48 points and 28 rebounds per game.
Cox, a preseason first-team All-American, was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Richards was the Trib’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Landrum was an all-Big 12 second-team selection and Smith was the Trib’s Big 12 Sixth Woman of the Year.
Cooper led South Carolina in scoring with 11.9 points per game and was an all-SEC second-team selection.
Mulkey was named the Associated Press National Coach of the Year for the 2018-19 season, the second time in her career she has won that award.
Baylor will work out for almost four weeks in lead up to its first exhibition game against Langston at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Ferrell Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.