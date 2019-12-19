Junior defensive end James Lynch has become Baylor’s first unanimous All-American since receiver Corey Coleman and offensive lineman Spencer Drango in 2015 and the 10th player in school history to earn unanimous recognition.
Lynch was named a first-team All-American by the five outlets that are considered for unanimous and consensus All-America honors, including the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America, the American Football Coaches Association, Sporting News and Walter Camp.
Lynch was named Big 12 defensive player of the year after collecting a school-record 12.5 sacks this season. He also holds the Baylor career record with 21 sacks.
Mulkey nominated for Naismith HOF for 4th-straight year
Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has been nominated as both a coach and player for the 2020 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, announced on Thursday.
It marks the fourth-straight year Mulkey has been a candidate, and in 2018, Mulkey was a finalist as a coach.
A former Louisiana Tech point guard, Mulkey was part of two national championships for the Lady Techsters, including the inaugural NCAA women’s basketball title in 1982. As a senior, she earned the Naismith Small College Player of the Year. Her involvement with Team USA carried her to three gold medals, including Olympic gold in the Los Angeles Games of 1984.
Since taking over Baylor’s program prior to the 2000-01 season, Mulkey helped the Lady Bears become just the third program in NCAA history to win three national championships, joining Connecticut and Tennessee. Mulkey led the Lady Bears to national titles in 2005, 2012 and 2019 while also earning a trip to the Final Four in 2010.
Mulkey is the only person to win an NCAA national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach.
Finalists for the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will be announced during the NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for Feb. 14 in Chicago. The induction ceremony will take place in April at the men’s Final Four in Atlanta.
Baylor adds 12th signee
Baylor has signed Sachse defensive end Anthony Anyanwu, giving the Bears their 12th signee in the NCAA’s 2020 early period.
The 6-1, 226-pound Anyanwu is the second defensive end to sign in Baylor’s 2020 class as he joins Newton’s James Sylvester. Anyanwu collected 46 tackles with nine sacks, 21 quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and an interception in 2019.
In his first year of playing high school football, Anyanwu made three sacks in six games as a junior in 2018. Anyanwu, a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, is ranked the No. 159 prospect in Texas according to 247Sports.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule expects to sign several more players by the Feb. 5 later signing period.
Pérez could earn $14.5M over 2 years with Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Martín Pérez and Boston finalized a one-year contract that guarantees $6.5 million, a deal that would be worth $14.5 million over two seasons if the Red Sox exercise a 2021 option and the 28-year-old left-hander regularly starts.
Pérez is in position to fill the rotation spot that opened when former AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello left to sign with the New York Mets.
The deal announced Thursday includes a $6 million salary for next year and gives Boston a $6.25 million team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.
Pérez was 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA for Minnesota last season after spending his first seven big league seasons with Texas. He is 53-56 with a 4.72 ERA in 157 starts and 16 relief appearances. His lone postseason appearance was in 2015, when he started and lost Game 3 of the Division Series against Toronto.
