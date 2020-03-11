Baylor outhit No. 21 Dallas Baptist, but couldn’t outscore the Patriots.
Visiting DBU went ahead to stay in the fifth inning to take a 5-4 win over the Bears on Wednesday night at Baylor Ballpark.
The game was tied at 3 through four innings before the Patriots went ahead 4-3 in the fifth. DBU took advantage of two hits and a walk off BU reliever Jacob Ashkinos before scoring on Austin Bell’s sacrifice fly. The Patriots (12-4) extended the gap to 5-3 in the sixth on a solo home run by Ryan Wrobleski, the team’s second of the game.
Baylor got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Mack Mueller led off with a solo homer of his own. That brought the Bears to within 5-4, but they could draw no closer. Neither team hit the pay station in the final three innings.
Mueller and Jared McKenzie each tagged two hits to lead Baylor’s nine-hit effort. Dallas Baptist finished with six hits, but three went for extra bases. The Patriots also put four runners on via walks and another on a hit-by-pitch.
Ashkinos (0-1) suffered the loss for Baylor, yielding two runs in his two innings of work. Starter Jimmy Winston allowed three runs in his four-inning starting stint, while relievers Hambleton Oliver and Tyler Thomas did a nice job in combining for three scoreless innings at the end.
Kyle Rich (1-0) tallied the win for DBU, and Burl Carraway notched his fifth save by striking out two in a scoreless ninth.
The loss is the second straight mid-week defeat for Baylor (10-6), which fell at home to Texas State last week. The Bears will get another crack at Dallas Baptist on March 31 at Dallas.
Next up for Baylor will be a three-game series with Grand Canyon starting Friday.
