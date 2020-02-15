Baylor’s Ryan Day and Tuesdi Tidwell tallied wins on what head track and field coach Todd Harbour called a “mixed day” for his team. Day won the men’s 3,000 at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., while Tidwell took gold in the women’s pole vault at the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa.
Tidwell won a jump-off to finish at 14-01/2.
Day won the 3,000 at the Tyson Invite, putting together a fierce closing kick to finish in a personal-best 8:21.65 clocking. The former Midway standout finished a full two seconds ahead of the nearest challenger.
The Bears also got strong efforts from Celia Holmes in the women’s 3,000 (second) in Fayetteville and from Cole Hardan in the men’s shot put (third) in Ames.
Now the Bears will turn their attention to the Big 12 Indoor Championships, which are Feb. 28-29 in Ames.
