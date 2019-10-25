The lightning was gone Friday morning, but the wind was still raging.
Aided by a blustery north wind, No. 17 Texas Tech took advantage of nature’s offering as Kirsten Davis knocked in a pair of goals in the second half to overcome the Baylor soccer team, 2-0, at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Following Thursday night’s lightning storm, the game was postponed until 11 a.m. Friday. Playing in bone chilling cold, the loss was critical for the defending Big 12 champion Bears (7-6-3, 3-4) as they saw their NCAA tournament chances take another hit with their third loss in the last four games.
Baylor will host its final home game against Iowa State at 1 p.m. Sunday before playing its final regular season game at Oklahoma State on Thursday. Coming off two straight Elite Eight appearances, Baylor’s best chance of getting back to the NCAA tournament appears to be winning the Big 12 tournament for the league’s automatic bid.
“I think we played well enough to win today but credit to Texas Tech because they found a way to make it happen,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “They have one of the leading goal scorers in the country, and you fall asleep on her twice she scores twice.”
With her pair of goals, Davis tied Oklahoma’s Kaylee Dao for the Big 12 lead with 13 goals.
Nine minutes into the second half, Davis snapped a scoreless tie when she broke away from the pack and drilled a shot into the left corner of the goal past Baylor’s Jennifer Wandt. Eleven minutes later, Davis broke free again to pound a shot past Wandt into the goal.
“She’s a great striker,” Jobson said. “She understands spaces, she understands how to time her runs. She throws off defenders by her delayed approaches. She knows her position really well.”
The win kept the Red Raiders (12-2-2, 4-1-2) in the Big 12 race, and they can thank goalkeeper Madison White for keeping the Bears off the scoreboard.
Baylor outshot Texas Tech, 20-9, but White amassed 10 saves. With the wind behind them, the Bears controlled possession in the first half with a 10-2 shot advantage, but White repeatedly threw her body into the right spots to collect six saves.
“It’s frustrating, but we put our best foot forward and we outshot them,” said Baylor forward Raegan Padgett. “We had opportunities, it just didn’t happen for us today. That’s the way soccer goes.”
Padgett barely missed scoring the first goal when she hit the crossbar on a 25-yard shot 22 minutes into the game.
White saved two shots toward the left side of the goal by Baylor’s Maddie Algya. Late in the first half, Padgett and Giuliana Cunnigham couldn’t connect on close shots.
“Their goalkeeper made two or three great saves in the first half, and those are the differences in the game,” Jobson said. “We know possession doesn’t win the game. We’ve got to put it in the back of the net and that was what they were able to do.”
The Baylor seniors hope to walk away with a good memory after Sunday’s final game at Betty Lou Mays Field against the Cyclones.
“We just can’t be complacent, we can’t give up on the season,” Padgett said. “I’m excited to play my last game and I’m just ready to come out and bounce back from this loss.”
