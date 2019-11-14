Baylor has signed Katy Morton Ranch guard L.J. Cryer and is expected to sign center Zach Loveday from Huntington (W.Va.) Prep and power forward Dain Dainja from Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Cryer is a 6-0, 165-pound point guard while Dainja is a 6-8, 230-pound forward, and Loveday is a 6-11, 215-pound center. Both Dainja and Loveday have verbally committed to Baylor, and all three players are four-star recruits by Rivals.com.
Baylor’s 2020 class is rated No. 10 nationally by ESPN.
“People project it to be a top 10 recruiting class, and we’re really excited about that,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “L.J. is the only one we can comment on (since he has signed). He’s somebody who is very similar to the guards we’ve had from the standpoint that he can score, pass, defend, and do a lot of things. He’s somebody who can get hot in a hurry.”
