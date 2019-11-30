All season long, the Baylor volleyball team has kept a piece of confetti taped to its white board as a motivating reminder. On Saturday, the Bears were able to take it from the wall to the court and bathe in it.
The coronation is complete. For the first time in program history, the Bears are volleyball champions of the Big 12.
No. 1-ranked Baylor completed that season-long quest by sweeping TCU, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14, on Senior Day at the Ferrell Center. Then the Bears basked in all the spoils that accompany such victories, celebrations they’ve witnessed in the past but never have been able to experience firsthand – hugging the trophy, donning the championship T-shirts, sprawling on the floor to make confetti angels.
It doesn’t get much better than that.
“It means everything,” senior libero Tara Wulf said. “We just all had a hungry mindset from Day One in two-a-days, and I don’t think we ever stopped having that mindset. So this moment, seeing the confetti come down, we’ve had confetti on the board since Day One, seeing that come down was real. It’s just cool to see our hard work pay off right now.”
Baylor (25-1 overall, 15-1) clinched a share of the conference title by beating the Frogs. Later in the afternoon, No. 4 Texas assured that the Bears wouldn’t hold that perch alone by rallying past Iowa State, 23-25, 25-9, 25-19, 25-22, in Ames, Iowa.
It wasn’t always a cakewalk against TCU (9-17, 4-12). There were stretches where the Bears hit a lull in their play, or where the Frogs’ blockers turned in moments of success stifling the BU attack.
But overcoming adversity has been a hallmark of this Baylor team. Each player has her own testimony of tenacious endurance. So, they tend not to panic when a point or two goes awry.
“We have a really mature group of girls, and I think that’s a huge reason we’ve been successful this season,” senior middle blocker Shelly Stafford said. “Just our maturity and leadership. Every single one of us – freshmen, we don’t have those, we have champions. So from champions to our seniors, it’s truly maturity and focus, devoted energy. I think it’s made a huge difference.”
Baylor dashed out of the starting blocks by winning six of the first eight points of the game, with Stafford finding particular success up the middle. But the Frogs dirtied things up thereafter and grinded back to within 18-17 on an Afedo Manyang kill that curled down the length of the net before falling in bounds for a point.
The Bears didn’t blink, and closed the set on a 7-2 spurt, culminating with a familiar Yossiana Pressley smash.
The rest of the match followed a similar pattern. Baylor charged to a quick lead, TCU bounced back and hung around for a while before the Bears’ power and precision wore down the Frogs. Baylor closed out the match on a 5-0 run with Pressley at the service line, taking match point when TCU’s Elan McCall thumped an errant spike into the net.
Pressley tagged 10 kills and Stafford added nine on a balanced attacking day for the Bears. Gia Milana and Marieke van der Mark picked up seven kills apiece. Hannah Lockin flicked out 29 assists to go with nine digs, while Braya Hunt paced the defense with 10 digs.
Baylor’s blocking picked up as the match progressed, with freshman Kara McGhee’s hands-on approach producing seven blocks.
Near the end of the match, McGuyre gave his seniors a nice sendoff by substituting several veteran backups into the match. Baylor closed with five of its six seniors on the court, as the junior Pressley was at the service line.
Afterward, Baylor honored each of its six seniors – Wulf, Stafford, Hunt, Milana, Nicole Thomas and Hannah Fluegel – with a Senior Day ceremony. McGuyre had recorded a personal video tribute to each one, and then those players, one by one, came onto the court with their families for a hug and the presentation of a bouquet of yellow roses from their coach.
“They’re all, for different reasons, incredibly special to me,” McGuyre said. “It’s a senior class unlike any other, but we’re still one team. The rest of the athletes cherish it and understand it, too, and the seniors have never made it about them to begin with. That’s why they’re so special.”
So, after the senior sendoff, the entire team reveled in the Big 12 championship celebration. It was well-earned – both Baylor’s 25-1 overall record and its 15-1 conference mark set new standards for the program.
And in some ways, the fun is just beginning. Baylor has put in a bid to host in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, and should be not only a lock for that designation but likely for the top overall seed as well. The top four seeds have the luxury of potentially hosting all the way up to the Final Four, provided that they keep winning.
The Bears will learn how the bracket unfolds when the field is announced at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
“The journey continues. Who wants to be done now?” McGuyre said. “We didn’t get to experience that year one (in 2015). The season was over, it’s done, and that’s it. But now not only do we get to keep playing, we get to keep playing at home, Lord willing, and it’s going to be pretty fun.”
