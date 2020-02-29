The celebration music poured out from the Ferrell Center speakers once again Saturday night.
As much as the Baylor Lady Bears have dominated the Big 12 conference in the last decade, Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey, for one, will make sure it never gets mundane.
The Lady Bears cruised past Kansas State, 83-58, which was a fitting warm-up act for the real party.
Baylor brought out all of its conference hardware and placed the trophies on a table at midcourt. Confetti floated down from the rafters and the Lady Bears cut down their own nets.
Baylor had its 10th straight and 11th overall Big 12 regular season title wrapped up before the game started. The Lady Bears (27-1, 16-0 in conference) began this week with a three-game lead over second place TCU. When Baylor defeated West Virginia on Monday and TCU lost to Texas on Wednesday, it clinched the outright title for the Lady Bears.
That’s when the planning for the party began and it came off without a hitch. Mulkey and the players took pictures with fans and gave out plenty of hugs.
“Absolutely, it’s fun,” Mulkey said. “It’s fun for the fans, it’s fun for the newcomers and the kids who have never done that. But it’s also fun for those of us who have. That’s what you play for.”
On Friday, Mulkey said a loss on Saturday night would have made for a conference-title celebration full of forced smiles.
There was no need to fake it though.
“I was coaching hard today and I’ll tell you why,” Mulkey said. “Because I made a statement to the players after we won the Big 12, that was after Texas beat TCU, I needed their undivided attention for three more games. … I just didn’t think there was any silliness today. There was happiness and we celebrated. Everybody got to play. But there was a sense of work right there from the time we learned we were Big 12 champions.”
Baylor forwards NaLyssa Smith and Lauren Cox enforced their will on Kansas State as each posted double-doubles. Smith finished with a game-high 23 points and 13 rebounds. Cox added 22 points and 10 boards. That duo produced a huge share of the Lady Bears’ 54 points in the paint.
True to form, Mulkey was more interested in talking about what her bigs did on the defensive end.
“Tonight the challenge was (Kansas State has) two post players that lead the conference in double-doubles, in scoring and offensive rebounding,” Mulkey said. “Usually our perimeter players have to guard those best players. Tonight I challenged our post players and I thought they accepted the challenge.”
There were plenty of other contributions all over the court.
Lady Bears guard Juicy Landrum pitched in 14 points and six assists, while DiDi Richards had 10 assists to go along with six rebounds and six points.
After rushing to a 21-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Bears took firm command by scoring the first seven points of the second quarter.
Cox made two fast-break layups and Landrum nailed a 3-pointer that put Baylor ahead 28-12 before Kansas State called timeout with 7:39 left before the half.
But the Wildcats (14-13, 8-8) didn’t find many answers as they scored just six points in the second quarter.
Baylor, which scored 54 points in a road win at Kansas State three weeks ago, got out and ran in this one.
“Their pressure was much better,” Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie said. “We were able to slow things down a little bit in Manhattan. Quite a bit, actually. We anticipated that, that they weren’t going to allow us to milk clock. We just didn’t handle it very well — 11 turnovers in the first half.”
The Lady Bears scored 16 fast-break points in the first half as they took a 44-18 lead at the break.
Smith went to intermission with 12 points and eight rebounds while her partner in the post Cox scored 10 points with five boards.
Kansas State won the third quarter by six points and cut Baylor’s lead to 18 points when Christianna Carr hit a 3-pointer with 1:09 left in the period.
But the Wildcats couldn’t get any closer, especially since the Lady Bears kept their front line players in the game for most of the fourth quarter.
Angela Harris led Kansas State with 17 points and Peyton Williams added 16. But the Wildcats couldn’t match Baylor inside as the Lady Bears won the rebounding battle, 41-30.
BEAR FACTS: Before the game, the Lady Bears celebrated assistant coach Johnny Derrick’s 20th season in the program. After a pregame video that highlighted Derrick’s duties, including organizing travel and creating each year’s nonconference schedule, it finished with the statement, “In 20 years, Johnny has never missed a game.”
