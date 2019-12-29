Tipoff: 7 p.m. Monday, Ferrell Center
TV: ESPN-plus (streaming)
Radio: ESPN Central Texas
Records: BU 9-1, MSU 4-7
Series: Baylor leads 1-0
Last meeting: Baylor, 96-58 (Dec. 12, 2019)
What to look for: The Lady Bears enter the contest with a 46-game home winning streak and a nonconference home win streak of 56 games. ... Lady Bears preseason All-American forward Lauren Cox is set to get back on the court for the first time in eight games. Cox was sidelined with a stress reaction in her right foot in mid-November. Baylor went 7-1 in her absence. ... Baylor guard Juicy Landrum is coming off a career performance in which she tossed in an NCAA-record 14 3-pointers and scored a career-high 42 points. ... Morehead State has played two games against ranked opponents already this season, falling to No. 13 Kentucky, 79-54, and No. 19 Michigan State, 93-48. ... Lady Eagles forward Ariel Kirkwood is close to averaging a double-double with 10.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
