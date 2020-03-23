Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox added another All-American honor to her list as she was named first-team by the United States Basketball Writers Association on Monday.
Cox, who averaged 12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 blocks in 22 games in the shortened 2019-20 season, became the fifth Baylor player to earn first-team honors from the USBWA, and it marks the 11th time a Lady Bear has earned first team.
Last week, Cox earned Associated Press first-team All-American honors.
Additionally, Baylor graduate transfer guard Te’a Cooper received honorable mention on the USBWA team. Cooper led Baylor in total points with 408, averaging 13.6 while adding 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She shot a career-best .415 from beyond the 3-point arc and led the Lady Bears with 56 treys made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.