With preseason All-American forward Lauren Cox temporarily out of the lineup with an injury, the Lady Bears have an opening for brightest-shining star.
Point guard Te’a Cooper put in her application as she led Baylor to a 112-42 victory over Houston Baptist on Thursday night at the Ferrell Center.
Cooper scored 23 points in the first half, then registered a double-double with seven assists in the second half to reach 10.
And she gave proper credit to the players around her in postgame.
“My teammates made it happen, so thanks to them,” Cooper said. “That’s just how the game was going, that’s how it was flowing. My teammates found me, I made shots. The second half, I found them and they made shots.”
Baylor (3-0) announced on Wednesday that Cox will miss some time with a stress reaction in her right foot. Sophomore forward Queen Egbo started in her place.
The Lady Bears might have missed Cox’s presence on the defensive end early in the contest. Houston Baptist put up 13 points in the first quarter, the first Baylor opponent to score in double digits in the first 10 minutes this season.
But Baylor was in rhythm on the offensive end from the start.
Cooper poured in 13 points as the Lady Bears revved up a 30-13 lead after one quarter. Cooper, who scored a combined 16 points in Baylor’s first two games of this campaign, added 10 more in the second quarter. She went to the break with 23 points and three assists, including a smooth fast-break pass to Moon Ursin for a layup and a nifty ally oop toss to NaLyssa Smith.
Cooper, a grad transfer from South Carolina who took over the Lady Bears’ point guard position going into this season, was also credited with a turnover-free game.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said Cox barely showed symptoms of the stress reaction that has sidelined her for the moment. But Mulkey noticed her preseason Big 12 player of the year limping slightly in practice and sent her for an MRI. It showed what the coach called a “hot spot,” so Cox will be resting for the near future.
“We’ve got to make some adjustments here with Cox being out,” Mulkey said. “It’s not like we don’t have the talent. We just have to adjust to not having her on the floor and make sure that everybody does what they do best and go compete.”
Baylor finished with four players in double figures scoring. Egbo posted 21 points, Smith had 16 and forward Erin DeGrate added 14 as the frontcourt trio joined Cooper in double digits.
Lady Bear guards Juicy Landrum and Moon Ursin had eight and seven rebounds respectively, which was a point of emphasis.
“I’ve challenged the guards,” Mulkey said. “With Cox being gone, our guards have to rebound more. They have to really help us rebound.”
And the defense caught up to the Lady Bears normal standard. Baylor blocked nine shots as it held Houston Baptist to 26-percent shooting from the field.
Houston Baptist guard Megan Valdez-Crader hit a jumper in the lane in the game’s first 10 seconds.
It took the Lady Bears more than a minute and a half to find the basket. But Cooper took matters into her own hands, hitting a 3-pointer from the right wing and sparking a 13-0 run.
Baylor never trailed after that.
The Lady Bears built up another 13-0 run early in the second quarter. That surge was finished off by Cooper’s ally oop to Smith, a Cooper layup and two free throws that put Baylor in front 44-17 with 4:43 left in the first half.
The Lady Bears led 54-22 at the break.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.