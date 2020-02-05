Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith seems to be feeling better.
Since the middle of January, Smith has been dealing with a right high-ankle sprain that has knocked her minutes per game down around 11 and caused her to miss two contests.
But Smith, the Lady Bears’ 6-foot-2 forward and leading scorer, was back in form as she led Baylor to a blowout win over Kansas, 97-44, on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.
Smith finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in 19 minutes of action. She heated up in the third quarter, scoring 13 points in the period. When Smith exited the game with 3:06 left in the third, the Lady Bears had the contest firmly in their grasp with a 74-25 lead.
“I felt great tonight,” Smith said. “Once I see my shot go in … I start to, like, keep going, keep doing things that I see that’s working. I just felt comfortable doing that.”
With Smith and fellow forward Queen Egbo, who also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, dominating the paint, the Lady Bears added to their list of impressive streaks. Baylor (20-1, 9-0 Big 12) has now won 52 straight home games and 50 in a row in conference.
Baylor point guard Te’a Cooper scored 15 and guard Moon Ursin added 11 as they joined Smith and Egbo in double digits scoring. With the reserves logging big minutes, the Lady Bears produced 41 bench points.
“I thought Queen and Moon kept on playing the way they’ve been playing coming in off the bench for us,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said.
Guard Aniya Thomas scored 19 for Kansas (12-9, 1-9). But the Jayhawks didn’t have any other players with more than seven points and they shot 27 percent from the field.
Baylor used an 18-0 run in the first quarter to gain plenty of separation from Kansas.
The Lady Bears found their rhythm in transition, scoring a pair of layups on fast breaks and Cooper hit 3-pointers following Jayhawk turnovers during the surge.
“They are fantastic, they can create live-ball turnovers,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said. “They’re really good rebounding and running as well. But the thing about, when you get a shot, people know that they should initiate transition defense. And I don’t think anyone ever anticipates a turnover.”
The key spurt allowed Baylor to take a 28-5 lead and bring in a lineup of reserves in the final minute of the first quarter.
Much like in the Lady Bears’ first meeting with the Jayhawks in Kansas, the second unit came into the contest and extended the lead in the second quarter.
Baylor posted a 28-7 advantage after the first 10 minutes then, with the backups playing most of the second quarter, stretched that out to 46-17 at the break.
By the end of the night, the defending national champion Lady Bears had posted their most lopsided victory in Big 12 play.
In doing so, the Baylor finished the first half of Big 12 play with a two-game lead over TCU in second place. The Lady Bears are pursuing their 10th-straight regular season conference title.
BEAR FACTS: The Lady Bears raised awareness for Turner Syndrome during Wednesday night’s game. The players wore purple shooting shirts and Mulkey donned the same purple T-shirt. The program encouraged fans to wear purple to the game as well. Turner Syndrome is a chromosomal condition describing girls and women with common features, physical traits and medical conditions caused by the complete or partial absence of the second sex chromosome. Baylor associate director of operations Makenzie Fuller, Mulkey’s daughter, lost a child to Turner Syndrom in 2017. The back of the team’s purple T-shirts included the baby’s name, #scoutmariefuller. … Before the game, Baylor recognized former Lady Bear Jhasmin Player with a short pregame ceremony. Player, a three-year starter that helped Baylor reach the Sweet 16 in 2006 and 2009, joined Kansas coach Brandon Schneider’s staff as an assistant before the start of this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.