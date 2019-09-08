BOULDER, Colo. – Roo Yarnell-Williams scored an early goal as Colorado held on for a 1-0 win to hand the Baylor soccer team its first loss of the season Sunday afternoon.
Yarnell-Williams nailed the goal after passes from Gabbi Chapa and Taylor Kornieck at the 15:06 mark in the first half as the Buffaloes stayed unbeaten at 6-0.
Colorado took 13 shots while Baylor took nine. Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt finished with three saves.
Baylor (3-1-1) ended a four-game road trip that included wins over Drake and Wyoming and a tie with Nebraska. Baylor will return home to host Arkansas at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
