College football players, especially the starters, tend to get asked a lot of questions.
Media interviews are a regular part of their responsibilities. The questions tend to follow a similar pattern. What do you think of the next opponent? What’s been the key to your recent success – or the cause of your recent struggles? How’s your rehab from injury coming along?
For this little project, we scrapped all those queries. Instead, we decided to bounce down a different path, and delve into a variety of critically important topics that the players might not always get a chance to share. Like Halloween costumes and TV show preferences and the best way to serve up a steak.
Time to get to know some of your favorite Baylor players a little better.
SAM TECKLENBURG
If there were an NCAA Football video game, who on Baylor gets a 99 (rating)?
Let’s see. I’d say James Lynch. I think he’s one of our most well-rounded players. He’s going to have a good rating in all of his categories.
What’s the last book you read for fun?
There’s this book, it’s called “The Woman in Cabin 10.” I bought it in the airport. It’s just like a mystery novel, the author writes a few different mystery novels. I bought it in the airport, read it over the course of a couple different trips, and really liked it.
When you’re lifting in the weight room, what’s your pump-up music?
I like lifting in the quiet. When we lift as a team, there’s music playing, which I don’t mind. But my whole life, when I go to the weight room, usually by myself, I kind of like it quiet. Gives me time to reflect and think. So, usually no music.
If you didn’t worry about a game and your nutrition and you could just pig out on whatever food, what would it be?
Probably whatever my dad is grilling. He was always on the grill, my whole life, growing up. So brats, burgers, probably just pig out on that.
Do you have any grilling skills yourself?
I can grill a pretty good steak. That’s about it. I’ve never really grilled burgers or chicken or anything. Just steaks. I’ll usually do one every once in a while.
Are you a sauce guy, or do you let the meat speak for itself?
The meat should speak for itself. Let it breathe.
What’s a show you could binge-watch?
I’ve binge-watched “Friends” before. Sometimes I’ll start in the middle on Netflix and just kind of watch. Right now, I’m watching the show “Shooter,” based off the movie “Shooter,” which was one of my favorite movies growing up. I was like, there’s no way it could be as good as the movie. But I had a couple of friends recommend to me recently – ‘It’s good, you should watch it’ – so I started that last week. It’s been pretty good. I try to watch that when I can.
JAMYCAL HASTY
Who’s a celebrity that would make you star-struck?
Probably LeBron. He’s probably the only one who could make me star-struck.
Are you on board with LeBron and AD (Anthony Davis) on the Lakers?
Yeah. I just want to see LeBron succeed.
When you’re going to the weight room to lift, what’s the song that gets you fired up?
I can’t pinpoint one song, but I can give you an artist, or multiple artists. Kevin Gates. Z-Ro. Boosie. Webbie. All that. That get me right.
If there were an NCAA Football video game, who on Baylor gets a 99? Or maybe a 100?
Oh, man. I’m going with Charlie (Brewer). Give it to Charlie.
What’s a show you could binge-watch?
“How to Get Away with Murder.”
Would you ever go skydiving?
I don’t want to say no. But right now I’m not saying yes. I’ll straddle the fence on that one.
So, if you were recording a rap video, who would your hype man be, among your Baylor teammates?
I’ll go multiple people. I’ll go Henry Black. I’ll go Grayland Arnold. I’ll go Jordan Williams. The Big Three.
If you’re not having to play a game, what’s your guilty pleasure food?
Probably Hamburger Helper. The cheeseburger flavor.
DENZEL MIMS
What’s your guilty pleasure food? If you didn’t have to play a game, and worry about nutrition, what could you pig out on?
I’m going to Whataburger, and I’m going to get me a No. 3, a Triple Stacker. I’m going to get some onions on it, some lettuce, some mayo, and some bacon, and throw some barbecue sauce on there with some cheese. That’s what I’m going to have right there. It’s good.
Do you get the spicy ketchup at Whataburger?
Nah, no ketchup on it. It’s barbecue sauce.
But do you get the fries?
I eat the fries, but I eat them dry. Or with the barbecue sauce.
When you were a kid, what was your favorite Halloween costume you ever had?
I really only wore one Halloween costume growing up, and that was a ninja. It was for my best friend’s birthday party.
What’s a sport you’ve never done but you’d like to try?
Whooooo … a sport that I’ve never done that I’d like to try. I don’t know – I’ve really played every sport that are the main sports, like baseball, basketball, track and all that. What’s another sport? Maybe volleyball? Men’s volleyball. I’d do that.
Would you ever go skydiving?
I want to go skydiving. I’m scared of heights, but I still want to go.
What’s a show you could binge watch?
Watch all the time? “Lucifer.” Have you seen it? It’s about the devil, and you’re honestly not supposed to be watching stuff about the devil. But I gave it a try one day when I was bored and I fell in love with it.
Is he scary – Lucifer?
No, he’s not really scary. It’s just about the devil who took a little vacation from hell, and came to earth and the world and he’s just enjoying himself. He’s a club owner and he’s enjoying himself up there. And his brothers and sisters, his daddy, they were trying to come back down to get him and send him back to hell. It’s good. You need to watch it.
What’s the best movie you’ve seen this year?
I like a lot of movies, but I’m just going to go off the most recent movie I’ve seen, which was Toy Story (4). The new Toy Story. It’s pretty good.
Did it get you emotional?
Nah, I don’t know, it didn’t get me emotional.
CLAY JOHNSTON
If there were an NCAA College Football video game, who on Baylor would have a 99 (rating)?
Who on Baylor gets a 99 … man, that’s tough. I’d probably give it to my boy James Lynch. He’s a beast. I love him. I’m only as good as the guy in front of me. If he plays exceptionally well, it’s probably going to be a domino effect. Need him to ball out.
What’s the best movie you’ve seen this year?
I hate to be a bandwagon (guy), but “Avengers: Endgame” was awesome. Even beyond a super-hero movie. So that was good. I want to see “Lion King.” I’m hoping it’s not super crazy or cheesy. I hope they keep it similar to the animated one.
So, among the super heroes, who’s your go-to guy?
I have to bandwagon it, I’m a Superman fan. You know the “Man of Steel” movie? So, my favorite movies are “Lord of the Rings” 1, 2 and 3. And then “Man of Steel” is definitely … that movie soundtrack, I’m a huge movie soundtrack guy. In my phone here, I have Gladiator, Transformers, Interstellar, all these soundtracks. Because we listen to all this worded music, rock and roll and rap, and I’m just like, “I’ve just got to clear my mind.” But Superman, for sure.
Did you ever have the T-shirt?
The S? Oh, yes. Especially some workout S’s. I don’t have any anymore, need to get some.
If you’re going to lift weights, what’s your song that gets you going?
That’s a good question. OK. There’s a song. There’s some off-brand soundtrack music. But if I had to pick a rap song, I’d have to pick Deadz’s “Migos.” But I don’t listen to much rap. I’d have to say, there’s a song from “Man of Steel” that says, “What do you do when you’re not saving the earth?” Obviously. Superman. It’s just got some heavy-duty drums. That one, and then I’ll listen to some random soundtracks from YouTube. I’m tell you, I’m a weirdo.
If you made it to the Heisman ceremony, would you rock the Superman socks like RG3?
Oh, I’d have to. In honor of him and the “Man of Steel,” no doubt. That’d be awesome.
What was your favorite Halloween costume growing up?
This is going to sound really corny. But my mom said, let’s be a black-eyed pea.
Like the band?
Ha, right. They painted my eye black and they duct-taped on the front and back the letter “P.” And it was so dumb. But now I look back on it and I go, ‘That was actually really funny. Like corny funny.’ There would be families that would say, ‘Here, you get double. Here’s double candy.’
What candy in your Halloween bag would you throw back?
I was never a Milky Way guy. I was more of a Snickers, Kit-Kat, Reese’s. I was never a Twizzlers guy. Twizzlers are unique.
If you weren’t having to worry about a game or nutrition, what’s the food you could just pig out on?
Dude. I’m telling you. I grew up with my Mimi, and all I ate was white powdered donuts. One time my eldest brother, all of us had left and he was the only one at the house, and he was real young. He was on the ground in the bathroom, white powder everywhere, rolling around going, “Ohhhhhh!’ He was going to town. Dude, I could pig on some white powdered donuts, bro. I could pound it.