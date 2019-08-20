Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, will be the guest speaker at the annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Kickoff Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.
Baylor football coach Matt Rhule will also speak, and a presentation will be shown on Central Texas high school football teams.
Tickets are $50 per person. For more information, call 254-757-5600.
Cowboys’ Elliott won’t face criminal charge in Vegas scuffle
LAS VEGAS — Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t face criminal charges after scuffling with a music festival security guard in Las Vegas.
Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said Tuesday the findings of a police investigation “lacked prosecutorial merit.”
The NFL said last month that Elliott didn’t violate league personal conduct rules and wouldn’t face suspension.
Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested after police said he pushed a security guard to the ground at the event last May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Cellphone video obtained by celebrity website TMZ showed an event staffer stumbling over a parking barrier after Elliott bumped him.
The guard initially declined to press charges but later filed a criminal complaint.
Elliott has been absent from Cowboys training camp in a contract dispute.
Cowboys, LB Smith agree on extension amid Elliott hold out
FRISCO, Texas — When the Dallas Cowboys announced a contract extension for Jaylon Smith, it was first a celebration of the linebacker’s journey from a career-threatening knee injury in college to one of the NFL’s richest contracts at his position.
Of course, it didn’t take long for the focus to turn to holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott, or the question of deals for quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper with each entering the final year of his rookie contract.
“There is less pie left,” owner Jerry Jones said. “Make no bones about it. There is less pie.”
Smith and the Cowboys agreed on a $64 million, five-year extension with $33.5 million guaranteed for the 2016 second-round pick. The average annual value of $12.8 million on the extension is among the top five for inside linebackers.
Ex-baseball players Dotel, Castillo linked to DR drug ring
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and cited ex-infielder Luis Castillo for their alleged links to a drug-trafficking and money-laundering ring, officials said Tuesday.
Dominican Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez said police are also actively pursuing the alleged leader of the ring, César Emilio Peralta, also known as “César the Abuser.” Castillo - not the current Cincinnati Reds’ pitcher - has not yet been arrested.
“Eighteen other people are linked to this network, including athletes and baseball players Octavio Dotel and Luis Castillo,” Rodríguez said in a news conference, calling it “the most important drug trafficking structure in the region.”
He said Peralta created a complicated system of companies to hide the origins of his assets, using members of his family and social circles, “including two sports figures in the Dominican Republic.”
Ex-Michigan State star Cleaves acquitted in sex assault case
FLINT, Mich. — A jury acquitted former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves on Tuesday of allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in a motel room four years ago.
The verdict announced in a Genesee County courtroom in Cleaves’ hometown of Flint came after a nearly-two week trial that included the testimony of the Mount Morris woman, who told jurors that she had wanted to leave the motel room but Cleaves continued to force himself on her.
The jury of nine women and three men deliberated for a little more than two hours before delivering its verdict. Cleaves sobbed after the last of four not-guilty verdicts was read.
“Thank you for giving me my life back,” Cleaves said.
Juror Michael Lambert said the verdict came quickly after he and other jurors concluded Cleaves’ accuser wasn’t believable.
“Her testimony was consistent lies,” Lambert said, adding jurors noted the frequency he woman forgot key parts of her story.
Antonio Brown practices with Raiders in certified helmetALAMEDA, Calif. — Star receiver Antonio Brown practiced in a certified helmet with the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday, two days after being given an ultimatum by general manager Mike Mayock to be “all in or all out.”
“He’s all in, ready to go,” coach Jon Gruden said. “That’s my understanding. Really happy to have him out here. He’s a great player.”
Brown didn’t attend practice Sunday as he worked to find a helmet he was comfortable using and that met safety standards set by the NFL and NFLPA. He lost a grievance last week in which he sought to be allowed to use the Schutt Air Advantage helmet he has worn throughout his career. But the helmet was too old to be certified as safe.
He had hoped to find a newer version of his preferred helmet that could be approved but the one he submitted failed a safety test conducted by the league and union.
He filed a second grievance Monday seeking a one-year grace period, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because it wasn’t made public. But he is back practicing with the team while that gets resolved.
Oklahoma grad transfer QB Kendall named starter at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall has been named West Virginia’s starting quarterback for the Aug. 31 season opener against FCS James Madison.
West Virginia coach Neal Brown on Tuesday announced the choice of Kendall, who beat out three others.
At Oklahoma, Kendall backed up Baker Mayfield in 2016 and Kyler Murray last season. His decision to leave drew intense scrutiny when Oklahoma initially sought to block the move.
For his career, Kendall has completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.
Brown also announced that the NCAA has ruled that Bowling Green transfer quarterback Jarret Doege will be eligible to play immediately. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.