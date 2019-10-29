In the PC era for Baylor, the Bears are drawing mixed reviews.
PC being, of course, Post Clay.
The 12th-ranked Bears have played one game without their defensive leader Clay Johnston, who succumbed to a knee injury following the Texas Tech game. And though the Bears produced some timely big plays in their 45-27 win at Oklahoma State on Oct. 19, it was far from a spotless performance.
In particular, the Bears must tackle better, said head coach Matt Rhule.
“We’re unhappy about how we played on defense simply because of our tackling,” Rhule said. “We’ve been a good tackling team, and in the last two weeks, last two games, we haven’t tackled quite as well. Now, in fairness, you’ve got to give a lot of credit to the guys that we were tackling.”
If Johnston could do anything, it was tackle. Even after missing the OSU game, the senior linebacker remains Baylor’s leading tackler on the season by a significant gap, with 58 tackles to Terrel Bernard’s 39. Johnston covered the field better than the Baylor Line does.
In his absence, Rhule has stressed the importance of collectivism. The coach doesn’t want one guy trying to carry the bulk of Johnston’s leftover load, but rather for everyone to pick up a portion of it.
“I think everyone on defense has to play better and tackle better,” Rhule said. “I think everyone on offense has to block better. So, it’s just an aggregate of all of us doing our job a little bit better when you lose a great player like Clay Johnston.”
Johnston’s replacement, Bernard, certainly did his part in the Oklahoma State game. The sophomore from La Porte, Texas, showed flashes of greatness. He led the Bears with a career-high nine tackles, and also combined with defensive tackle Chidi Ogbonnaya on the game-icing play. Ogbonnaya made a strip of OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders, and Bernard came up with the scoop-and-score from 20 yards out. That gave Baylor an 11-point lead with eight minutes to play.
He was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.
His fellow linebacker Jordan Williams said that Bernard plays more like a senior than a sophomore.
“He’s young, but he’s so mature and he’s so ahead of the game that he understands it,” Williams said. “He came in as a freshman and he just worked, worked, worked, and he learned the system. So now, it makes his part a lot easier to be thrown in. Which, he’s been ready, so he’s been prepared for that position.”
No one player can replace all of what Johnston brought, from both an on-field standpoint and as a respected voice in the locker room. But, again, the Bears don’t look at it as one guy’s job.
As they move forward into Thursday’s game with West Virginia and beyond, Baylor’s defenders are taking an all-for-one approach. They’ve all got to step it up. Anything less would dishonor what Johnston gave them, they said.
“We kind of took it as we wanted to go out there and pick it up just for Clay, because that’s tough being a senior and losing your last year in the middle of the season,” Williams said. “So, as a defense, we kind of took that personal. We wanted to play for Clay, basically. … That would be all of us picking up our jobs and doing it at a higher level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.