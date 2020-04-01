Clyde Hart recalls Little Rock's 'Lost Year' in wake of virus outbreak

A 23-year-old high school track and field coach isn’t qualified to lead a bomb squad, but that was Clyde Hart’s job, and he did it.
When the recent COVID-19 outbreak forced schools around Texas to close their doors, Hart couldn’t help but draw a comparison to his own teaching and coaching experience. The images from that time six decades ago still resonate all these years later for Baylor’s former track and field coach.
In Little Rock, Arkansas, they still refer to the 1958-59 school year as “the Lost Year.” Hart was the head track coach, JV football coach and head athletic trainer at Little Rock Central High School, one of the city’s four high schools at the time and the state’s largest.
A year earlier, in the fall of 1957, Little Rock turned into ground zero in the fight for civil rights. A group of black students who became known as the “Little Rock 9” sought to enroll at Central, as integration came to the south in the years following the landmark Brown vs. the Board of Education case. Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus tried to prevent the students from attending, going so far as to send the state’s National Guard in to turn them away.
“There were thousands of people surrounding that school. They didn’t ever get on the campus, but they were all around the school, just yelling and screaming racist remarks, not to let them into the school,” Hart said. “After this went on for several, several days, President (Dwight) Eisenhower decided, ‘Enough’s enough.’ So, he sent in the 101 Airborne, the Screaming Eagles, and the job got done. The first day those guys showed up, (the students) were admitted into the school.”
The 1957 Little Rock Central football team went undefeated, extending the school’s winning streak to 33 games in a row, and won the program’s sixth straight state championship. They outscored their opponents, 444-64, and were even named the mythical national champion by the National Sports News Service out of Minneapolis. Hart’s track team also won state that school year.
But the turmoil was far from over. The next year, in the fall of ’58, Faubus — who had been elected by support of the state’s segregationists — opted for a new strategy. Instead of bringing in the National Guard to keep black students from attending, he ordered all four of Little Rock’s schools closed.
“We have a hundred-plus football players working out, and we’re told that schools are going to open and everything is fine,” Hart said. “Because of an election year, Orval Faubus wasn’t going to see that happen. He was going to cause problems.
“We played a football game in ’58. School didn’t open on time – it was delayed, because the governor said, ‘Well, there’s been some bomb threats.’ We played another football game. School doesn’t open. Again, he says it’s a dangerous situation, keep the schools closed. Finally it was determined that school wasn’t going to open. It was too dangerous.”
Central High remained closed for the entire 1958-59 school year. Amazingly, though, the football season continued. Faubus, likely under pressure from the city’s football fans, allowed Central to keep playing.
Never mind the fact that students had dispersed in droves. According to the book “Central in Our Lives,” 328 of the school’s 535 seniors in 1958 opted to attend public or private schools in other districts in Arkansas, 20 left the state, and 64 chose to enroll in college early.
“They started evaporating,” Hart said. “Kids were going to stay with relatives outside the state of Arkansas, or they’ve got enough credits to graduate, or they were taking correspondence courses. Then the Arkansas Athletic Association, the AAA, decided that we will let y’all finish your season, with no school, provided that those kids have credits to graduate or are taking correspondence courses.”
But most of the team’s stars had departed. Hart said that Central finished the ’58 season with 26 players, after opening camp with more than 100 for both the varsity and JV teams.
“Some of those kids who were managers or student trainers, gospel’s truth, they were dressed out,” Hart said. “We had kids who hadn’t played since the eighth or ninth grade because coaches told them, ‘You can’t play.’ You get them out there, suit them up, put them out there on Friday night, and you couldn’t tell a lot of difference. … These kids couldn’t have even made the JV, but they were out there making plays.”
The Tigers’ winning streak stretched to 35 straight games before they lost, and they finished with an 8-3-1 record on the year.
As for the school itself, it remained shuttered. Hart and the rest of the school’s faculty would arrive at 8 every morning and stay until 3:30 every afternoon, in case they were called in as substitute teachers at the junior high or elementary schools, which continued to meet.
Still, it led to a lot of down time. During the football season, the coaches spent hours working on their game plans. Other faculty filled in as the cheerleaders and pep band. Teachers took to holding classes for other teachers — typing, Spanish and the like. Hart said he played so much basketball in the gym that year that he became a lights-out shooter, making 30 free throws in a row at one point.
But nothing was stranger than the bomb threats. A 2007 Sports Illustrated article by Gary Smith noted that there were 46 of them that school year. The coaches, somehow, drew the assignment of checking the school for explosives.
“The principal, Jess Matthews, would call, we’d get a call at maybe 11 o’clock at night, ‘Come back to the school,’” Hart said. “We’d go back and we’d have to go through the lockers looking for bombs. Here we are, no dogs, no training. … If there had been one, we’d absolutely have all been blown up.”
The coaches spent many a night — and into the wee hours of the morning — searching the school’s 2,000 lockers for bombs.
With no track team to coach in the spring – the other sports teams didn’t get the same chance to compete like the football team received – Hart chose to head over to the junior high schools and work with those athletes. He said those athletes were able to develop and mature much quicker as a result.
With schools in 2020 currently figuring out ways to interact with their students digitally, Hart draws a parallel to what he experienced in Little Rock.
“Absolutely, I see similarities,” he said. “You had to improvise, and you had to also realize that it’s hard at the time to visualize that anything good can come out of something bad. You always hear that. That’s always a good sermon that preachers make, and motivational books, but until you experience it, you don’t believe it.”
When the 1957-58 school year in Little Rock finally ended, many wondered what the future would hold for the city’s four high schools. Would the doors remained closed again?
“Turned out nothing happened. There were no troops, nobody out front, kids just came right in, just like nothing ever happened,” Hart said. “Except I’m minus a whole bunch of (track athletes), but because I’d worked with a bunch of those ninth graders at the junior high, they were now freshmen on my team, and they formed the nucleus and we went ahead and won state that year. Probably was one of my better coaching jobs. It was fun, because I learned a lesson not to overlook kids.”
