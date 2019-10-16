Baylor junior forward Tristan Clark was named to the preseason all-Big 12 men’s basketball team.
Clark averaged 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds and led the nation with a 73.7 field goal percentage when he went down with a season-ending knee injury last January.
Clark is joined on the preseason All-Big 12 team by Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton, Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson, and TCU’s Desmond Bane.
Asubuike was named preseason player of the year, while Texas Tech’s Chris Clarke was projected newcomer of the year and West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe was chosen as freshman of the year.
BU women’s tennis pair headed to ITA Regionals
Junior Kristina Sorokolet and freshman Daria Rakitskaya will represent Baylor at the ITA Texas Regionals in College Station beginning Thursday at Texas A&M’s Mitchell Tennis Center.
Sorokolet is 7-2 this fall in singles action, including her 35th career victory at the H-E-B Invitational Oct. 7. Rakitskaya is in her first year with the program and has started the season at 2-3 on the singles court.
The pair will team up in doubles, but have yet to play with one another in competition.
Day dies of brain injuries after fight
CHICAGO (AP) — Boxer Patrick Day died Wednesday, four days after sustaining head injuries in a fight with Charles Conwell.
Promoter Lou DiBella said Day died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was 27.
“He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins,” DiBella said in a statement on his website. “He was a son, brother, and good friend to many. Pat’s kindness, positivity and generosity of spirit made a lasting impression with everyone he met.”
Day had brain surgery after being knocked out in the 10th round Saturday night at Wintrust Arena. Knocked down twice earlier in the bout, the junior middleweight was taken from the ring on a stretcher.
Two days after the fight, Conwell posted a heartfelt message to Day on social media.
“I never meant for this to happen to you. All I ever wanted to do was win. If I could take it all back I would. No one deserves for this to happen to them,” Conwell wrote. “I replay the fight over and over in my head thinking what if this never happened and why did it happen to you.”
From Freeport, New York, Day had a career record of 17-4-1 with six knockouts. As an amateur, he won two Nationals titles, the New York Golden Gloves tournament and was a U.S. Olympic team alternate in 2012.
Browns’ Garrett said he was punched by ‘fan’
CLEVELAND — The Browns are even taking hits off the field.
Star defensive end Myles Garrett said he was punched in the face Wednesday by a “fan” who wanted to take a picture with him. Garrett posted on his Twitter account that the person “hopped” out of his car before delivering a blow that had little effect on the muscular 6-foot-4, 270-pounder.
“Put your legs into it,” Garrett wrote, “might have actually made me flinch.”
A Browns spokesman said the team is aware of the incident “and appropriate law enforcement authorities have been notified.”
Garrett told Cleveland police he was in his car taking on his cellphone on East 9th Street before 3 p.m. when a man driving a 2007 Chevy Cobalt pulled up next to him and asked him if he could take his photograph. Garrett said he told the man to wait because he was on the phone.
The man then punched the player in the face “with a closed fist” through the rolled-down window on the driver’s side. He fled the scene, but police later identified him as Richard Perez of Strongsville, Ohio. He was listed as 5-foot-7, 160 pounds on the police report.
Garrett told police he was surprised by the incident but not injured. He refused medical attention from emergency services at the scene.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Garrett and his teammates practiced earlier in the day at the team’s headquarters before being excused during their bye week.
The Browns are just 2-4 after being picked as a potential Super Bowl contender following a busy offseason. They play the defending champion Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Oct. 27.
