I’m a planner, so some of Kim Mulkey’s words rang true for me during her Zoom press conference on Saturday afternoon.
In speaking about her election to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Mulkey revealed that there was a contingency plan in place for if the Lady Bears advanced to the championship game and she made the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Since the class was going to be revealed at the men’s Final Four in Atlanta, she was going to fly from the women’s Final Four in New Orleans to Atlanta for the presentation on Saturday morning, then fly back to the Crescent City later on Saturday to prepare for the championship game on Sunday.
True, it was kind of the ultimate “best case scenario” to be planning for. But, as Mulkey said, “It wasn’t raining when Noah built his ark.”
And I, too, had a plan for this weekend.
As the Baylor women’s basketball beat writer, I was confident the Lady Bears would make it through the first four rounds of the NCAA Tournament, thus earning a berth in the Final Four in New Orleans.
I also had a ticket to the first game at the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark. So I planned to go to the game with my buddies on Tuesday, March 31, then head out for Louisiana from there. I could’ve gone as far as Shreveport or Alexandria, which would have given me a relatively easy trip into New Orleans on Wednesday. That would’ve given me plenty of time to get the lay of the land before Final Four press conferences fired up on Thursday.
And as I write this on Sunday, I’m thinking about the fact that the women’s national title game was supposed to be tonight at the Smoothie King Center.
Before I go on, I definitely need to say that the NCAA made the right decision in canceling everything it canceled. This is NOT a column about how we should have gone ahead as normal.
I just want to acknowledge what we gave up.
Looking at how everything stood when the season came to an abrupt end, South Carolina probably would have been the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. That would’ve put Oregon and Baylor in the No. 2 and No. 3 overall spots, which means the Ducks and Lady Bears might have advanced to face each other in the semifinals.
When I spoke to DiDi Richards last week about her national defensive player of the year honor, she said the world missed out on some great women’s college basketball this March and April. She said she hadn’t thought specifically about a matchup between herself, the nation’s top defender, and Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, the national player of the year. But DiDi agreed there would have been some big-time hype for that battle.
When the NCAA decided this week to not allow basketball seniors the chance to repeat their final year, the potential Richards-Ionescu clash in the Final Four evaporated. Ionescu, along with Baylor seniors Lauren Cox, Te’a Cooper and Juicy Landrum will likely all be taken in the WNBA Draft later this month. Who knows what their first year as pros will look like, but the next stage of their basketball careers will begin nonetheless.
I also spoke to Mulkey last week on the occasion of Richards’ second national defensive player of the year honor in two days. I wouldn’t be a very good sportswriter if I hadn’t attempted to find out if she had heard anything from the Hall of Fame. She was anticipating an answer one way or another on Friday. But she put it all in perspective.
“I’d trade that in a heartbeat for these kids to have had an opportunity to play in another Final Four,” Mulkey said.
The Lady Bears coach has accepted that the basketball players got to play a big percentage of their schedule. But she also argued, and I completely agree, that the end is way more important than the middle. The best part of college basketball is that every team has the opportunity to keep playing until somebody beats them in a tournament.
Instead, here we are. The Smoothie King Center is empty and outside of it a much scarier fight is taking place. I think we’ve all adjusted to the situation and, when we think of New Orleans, we might stop and pray for those who have lost loved ones and others who are struggling to beat the coronavirus.
That’s it. That’s the end of my column. I didn’t plan a better ending, I just hope there will be one before long.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.