KANSAS CITY – This probably isn’t the time to quote lines from movies.
As different health organizations and governing bodies attempt to make the right decisions to contain the spread of COVID-19 and keep people safe, there’s a definite move toward conservative, politically correct speech. No one in a position of authority wants to make the wrong bet or say the wrong thing from the dais.
And yet, the situation can’t really be compared to anything we’ve faced in real life.
Shortly after Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby’s press conference on Thursday morning at the Sprint Center, I walked over to a media friend to say hi and walk through what we were both feeling. He said it was surreal and that was the perfect word.
And since then I can’t get the image of Tom Hanks’ character Captain Miller in Saving Private Ryan lamenting to another officer, “The world has taken a turn for the surreal.”
My media friend was looking forward to covering the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament for the first time as a full-time sports media member. I was in his position a few years back and, at the time, I was walking with a skip in my step on the brink of fulfilling a lifelong dream. Many of us get into this business because we love March Madness.
As I started writing this column on Thursday afternoon, the NCAA Tournament hadn’t been called off. Almost as soon as I emailed it to Trib sports editor Brice Cherry, news broke that the NCAA was canceling, basically, the rest of the school year.
As my friend and I talked on Thursday morning, we both had the feeling in our gut that the college basketball season was over. Not only that, any expectations we had of what our professional lives might be like for the next few months are out the window.
That’s the media perspective. It’s also the reality for everyone involved. Fans traveled to Kansas City only to turn around and go home. As I was having lunch today, I saw the Texas Tech bus pull away from a downtown hotel.
I’ve stated before now that I’m a Red Raider and I care about them most of all. But I’m heartbroken for all those green-and-gold-wearing kids out there who couldn’t wait to see if the Baylor Bears and Baylor Lady Bears would make it to the Final Four.
And the players, particularly the senior players? I can’t imagine the sense of loss they must be feeling.
We received word that the Baylor women’s team had boarded their plane in Waco and was sitting on the tarmac when they were told to delay take off. The Big 12 Tournament was canceled while they sat there. One can only guess at the expressions and thoughts as they disembarked and headed into the unknown.
Anyone who follows the Lady Bears vividly remembers the pictures of Lauren Cox grimacing in pain as she gripped her knee in the national championship game last April. We recall that, even during the championship celebration, there was concern for how the injury would affect Cox’s senior season. Then all involved breathed a sigh of relief that Cox’s knee didn’t require surgery and she would be good to go for her senior year.
Don’t forget, Cox missed eight games earlier in this campaign as a precaution to keep her from facing a more serious injury that would derail her tournament run.
Now Cox’s chance to lead Baylor to a second straight national title is presumably gone. Will seniors — or all student-athletes affected — be granted an extra year of eligibility? Would Cox and fellow women’s college basketball star Sabrina Ionescu and so many others bypass the WNBA to come back and try again? How would that work with another recruiting class coming in for the 2020-2021 school year? So many unanswered questions.
And yet Cox, who has been a champion in raising awareness for the Juvenile Diabetes Relief Fund, knows as well as anybody that health concerns trump everything else.
So we wait with the belief that containing this COVID-19 virus is the most important thing. Another media friend of mine posed the question on Twitter whether this would all be worth it, which made me think of another movie line.
From the film adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s No Country For Old Men: “You never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.