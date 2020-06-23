Plan A is called “Plan A” because it’s the most reasonable, preferable situation.
The way I see it, whether I’m covering a high school athlete who is signing with a college or I’m rooting for my favorite college program to attract top-level talent, Plan A works like this: a good athlete, who is also a good person, signs with a school, fits in well, learns valuable lessons from the coaching staff, helps the team succeed, gets flowers from teammates and hugs his or her mom on senior day at the same school where he or she signed four years earlier.
That still happens. Look no further than Baylor Lady Bears Juicy Landrum and Lauren Cox, who enjoyed senior day shortly before the world flipped upside down in mid-March.
But Plan A isn’t the only route to success. In fact, just about everybody who reaches the age of 25 realizes that Plan A seldom works out in any area of life. Even Landrum and Cox would tell you that I left out the part of Plan A where they were supposed to compete in the NCAA Tournament as seniors and have a shot at winning another national championship.
For a lot of college athletes, Plan A goes off the rails at some point. Injuries and other setbacks make it hard to take the most logical path from high school to success in college and, possibly, pro sports.
For many years the options were tough it out or transfer and sit out for a year.
But now the landscape has changed. Coaches and athletes are referring to and taking advantage of the “transfer portal” more than ever. I’m not sure how such a Star Trekkian term as “transfer portal” ever gained traction, but that’s what we call it. Simplified, it’s the chance for college athletes to open up their recruitment when they decide to leave one school behind for a fresh start somewhere else.
I can see how the TP would be unnerving for coaches. As if their jobs weren’t pressure-packed enough, now it’s imperative to keep players happy or they’ll jump into the portal and be instantly beamed somewhere else, which might just happen to be a rival’s locker room.
On the other hand, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.
Although the aforementioned philosophy is far from Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey’s modus operandi — I doubt Mulkey ever begins a thought with “if you can’t beat ‘em” – the Baylor program is proving to be ever adaptable. You might say the Lady Bears have decided to beat you with grad transfers before your grad transfers beat them.
On Monday, the Lady Bears put out a press release announcing the signing of graduate transfer DiJonai Carrington from Stanford, marking the third straight season that Baylor has landed at least one grad transfer from a Power 5 program. (Note: a grad transfer is a player who has completed a degree at one school and is immediately eligible to play at the next.)
In 2018, the Lady Bears brought in Chloe Jackson from LSU. Then last summer Jackson’s close friend Te’a Cooper followed suit, coming to Baylor from South Carolina. So did Landrum’s high school teammate Erin Degrate, who grad transferred home from Texas Tech.
Both Jackson and Cooper changed roles as well as schools when they joined the Lady Bears. Cooper wanted to see if she could match her pal in becoming a point guard.
Jackson might have had the point guard role thrust upon her more than she planned, but she excelled. In fact, all she did was average 11.7 points and 5.3 assists and, oh by the way, made the winning basket in the national championship game.
Cooper likewise made her mark in her one season at Baylor. She averaged 13.6 points and 4.6 assists. Perhaps her most memorable game was scoring 32 on the road against Oklahoma to lead the Lady Bears to a Big 12-opening win in January.
It’s not completely certain that Carrington will attempt to move into the point guard role at Baylor. She proved her merit as a scorer and rebounder as a junior at Stanford when she averaged 14 points and 7.5 boards during the 2018-19 season.
But if she’s up to the challenge, the point guard role isn’t completely nailed down at the moment. To-be senior DiDi Richards handled point guard duties admirably as she shared the job with Cooper last season. It’s possible sophomore Jordyn Oliver or incoming freshman Sarah Andrews will get a shot at driving the car in 2020-21.
I’m guessing it’ll be kind of like a QB competition: hard fought in preseason and whoever wins it better perform when the lights come on.
Whether she’s a point guard or not, Carrington is likely to contribute. A knee injury cut short her 2019-20 campaign and earned her a medical redshirt. Before that, Carrington was an All-Pac 12 performer.
That shows the level of grad transfers the Lady Bears attract.
At the 2019 Final Four, Mulkey seemed perplexed but amused that her coaching style was called “old school” by the national media. Well, her program has made the most of the grad transfer portal and that’s about as new school as it gets.
