The Baylor Lady Bears checked off a major goal on Monday night.
By defeating West Virginia in Morgantown, the Lady Bears clinched at least a share of the Big 12 championship and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. That makes it a full decade that Baylor has owned the regular season championship in women’s basketball.
Just stop and think about it for a minute. Baylor coach Kim Mulkey has led her team to 10 consecutive Big 12 regular season titles. No other school in the conference has won more than three in a row. And the last time the Lady Bears didn’t win the league, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Colorado and Missouri were still Big 12 members, which already seems like a thousand years ago.
As a rule, Mulkey doesn’t give opening statements at press conferences. So when the West Virginia press pitched their questions on Monday night, Mulkey had to let them know where the Lady Bears’ priorities stand.
“Listen, always remember this: winning never gets old,” Mulkey said. “Losing will put you in your grave, but winning never gets old. If I’m not as excited today as I was when I started 20 years ago, then I don’t need to be doing this. Because every kid that comes into our program deserves to have an opportunity to wear a championship shirt and a hat. They’re in there passing those out right now.”
In the last week, the Lady Bears have received new hats and T-shirts commemorating Mulkey’s 600th win and another set for the Big 12 championship. That’s close to a full wardrobe, provided you don’t mind dressing every day like a kid at a sports memorabilia convention.
But you know what? Those hats and T’s will be banished to a dark corner of a closet somewhere and forgotten about if the Lady Bears don’t keep winning.
They’re not satisfied. The next item on the agenda is to make it an outright championship. Baylor can lock that up by defeating Kansas State on Saturday night at the Ferrell Center.
It’s also possible that Texas will defeat TCU on Wednesday night, which would make the Lady Bears the outright Big 12 champions before they have a chance to step on the court for a game again. In that case, it will be a coronation on Saturday night.
And then what happens?
Well, Baylor has won 56 straight conference games. The Lady Bears are three wins away from a third straight undefeated run through the Big 12. You think they want that one too? Absolutely they do. And then the Big 12 Tournament title? Yep.
It might seem greedy to want to keep all of these streaks alive. But it’s not. It’s strategy. The Lady Bears always keep a carrot out there in front of them to chase because the NCAA Tournament selection show is just 20 days away. All of the goals this Baylor team has set for itself lead to grasping a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance.
That’s how a blue-blood program operates and the Lady Bears are operating as well as or better than ever before. The defending national champions have an amazing record of 63-2 over the past two seasons and a fighting chance to win it all again this season.
Will they or won’t they? Stay tuned.
Just know the winning won’t get old.
