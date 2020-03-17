The 2019-20 college basketball season will remain incomplete. The Wikipedia pages for both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments will no doubt put an asterisk in those entries that look something like this “2020 — *tournament canceled due to coronavirus.”
Even so, the Associated Press released its final women’s basketball poll on Tuesday. The defending national champion Baylor Lady Bears finished the season ranked No. 3 behind No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Oregon.
That ends a season’s worth of polls in which Baylor was undervalued at times because of regional preferences and viewpoints. I think the Lady Bears lost out on some first place votes early on because Oregon won an exhibition game against Team USA before the Ducks began the for-keeps part of their schedule. Baylor was ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll for eight weeks after Lauren Cox returned from injury, and the Lady Bears defeated then-top-ranked Connecticut in Hartford on Jan. 9.
However, because the COVID-19 outbreak eliminated the NCAA Tournament, Baylor will still be the defending national champion when the 2020-21 season tips off come November. This is not college football prior to the College Football Playoff and the BCS, so South Carolina has no claim to the national title.
This was also the end of my first year as a poll voter. I had the Lady Bears ranked No. 1 for most of the year because, to me, their roster and their results on the court showed they deserved to be in that spot. In the end, Baylor’s loss to Iowa State caused me to rank the Lady Bears No. 3 behind only the Gamecocks and Ducks.
South Carolina lost just once all season — to No. 17 Indiana at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Oddly, that was two days before the Gamecocks defeated Baylor at the same tournament, which ended up being arguably South Carolina’s most significant win of the campaign.
Oregon posted a 31-2 record, the same number of losses as the Lady Bears, who ended up 28-2. In Pac-12 play, the Ducks went 11-0 against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.
I don’t know if the rankings were a good indicator of the Pac-12 being much better than the Big 12. But that’s as fair of a measure as we have available. By comparison, the Lady Bears went 1-0 against ranked opponents in Big 12 action.
So that’s why I voted for South Carolina in the top spot, Oregon at No. 2 and Baylor at No. 3.
Normally speaking, it wouldn’t matter much because we would have a 64-team tournament to determine the champion. But we’re not living in a normal world at the moment.
It’s a tough, tough break for women’s college basketball as this was one season when it was going to be a multiple-team Battle Royale for the championship. Unlike past years when UConn or Tennessee or Baylor were heavy favorites to win it all, the Gamecocks-versus-Ducks-versus-Lady Bears debate was raging. It created a hunger for top-notch games that could only be satiated by thrillers at the Final Four in New Orleans.
I was personally very much looking forward to seeing Baylor’s DiDi Richards guarding Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu in a Final Four matchup. It had all the makings of Magic vs. Bird, at least in my imagination.
But we’re left to only imagine it.
