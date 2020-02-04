In my estimation, as a lifelong college basketball fan, we’re still about three weeks away from the need for bracketology.
Thank goodness the internet exists so we can now look at seed projections year round. Honestly, though, if you’ve clicked to see if your team is going to the NCAA Tournament in, say, October, you might need to have your browsing privileges revoked.
Even so, the NCAA graced us with a projection of the top 16 seeds in the women’s basketball tournament on Monday night. It was revealed at halftime of the No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 4 Connecticut game on ESPN. It fit right in with the hype, but didn’t give us much new information.
The defending national champion Baylor Lady Bears were projected to be the No. 1 seed in the Dallas Region. But I’m guessing most Lady Bears fans had already penciled in a trip to Big D on the last weekend in March.
A couple of things to note, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight of the Dallas Region will be played at SMU’s Moody Coliseum (not American Airlines Center). Also, tickets are currently available through the website Tickets-Center.com.
Because of the way women’s college basketball organizes its postseason, Baylor’s road back to the Final Four wasn’t much of a mystery before Monday night. The Lady Bears are in excellent shape to host the first two rounds at the Ferrell Center and then be placed in the Dallas Region.
“Those things can change depending on, I mean, you’ve got to win,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “So if we win, stay No. 1, awesome. If we lose and slip, we’re still going to probably host a first and second round game unless we just have something terrible happen. I can’t see them sending us anywhere but the Dallas Region.”
By the way, the other No. 1 seeds were Oregon in the Portland Region, South Carolina in the Greenville Region, and Louisville in the Fort Wayne Region. Nice geographical fits all the way around. If it plays out like that, Louisville would have the longest road trip to its regional site as it would need to travel about 230 miles to Fort Wayne, Ind.
The most noteworthy thing about the NCAA’s top 16 reveal is that it deferred to the Associated Press and Coaches polls at the top to slot the No. 1 seeds. But then, at the bottom, the NCAA leaned on its own RPI rankings to place Iowa and Northwestern at Nos. 15 and 16.
On Tuesday, Baylor point guard Te’a Cooper said she didn’t pay attention to the NCAA’s top 16 seed reveal. After writing that last paragraph, I’m tempted to follow her lead.
“I just take it one game at a time,” Cooper said. “That’s what we’re focusing on right now is the next game when we play Kansas.”
The Lady Bears, currently ranked No. 2 in the AP and No. 1 in the Coaches poll, tip off against Kansas at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (19-1, 8-0 in conference) is the only ranked Big 12 team as it pursues its 10th-consecutive regular season league title. But that doesn’t diminish the chase.
“Don’t worry about the NCAA reveal, worry about what you can control,” Mulkey said. “What you can control is that next game. That next game will be the halfway point of conference. … Our goal right now is to win that 10th championship. It was when the season started and it hasn’t changed today.”
