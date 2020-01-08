How important is the Baylor versus Connecticut game on Thursday night?
I have a feeling ESPN, the network broadcasting the matchup between No. 6 Baylor and No. 1 UConn on its flagship channel at 6 p.m., is going to tell us all that it’s vitally important.
They might even say it’s even more crucial for the defending national champion Lady Bears because it will likely be their last chance to beat a top-10-ranked opponent in the regular season. The Huskies have a couple more top-10 showdowns in February when they host Oregon and play at South Carolina.
On the other hand, this will be UConn’s first test against a top-10 team so far this season. Hype or no hype, it will be interesting to see how the Huskies respond.
To add to that, if you believe in trends, the Lady Bears versus Huskies is a massive indicator of postseason success. Baylor and UConn have played seven times previously and, on four of those occasions, the winner went on to claim the national crown. Throw in UConn winning the 2013 national title after Baylor beat the Huskies in February that year, and it’s five out of seven.
Since Kim Mulkey led Baylor to its first national championship in 2005, either the Lady Bears or the Huskies have cut down the nets at the end of the final game nine times. That’s the most of any combination of two teams in the last 15 years.
That pretty much makes Baylor-UConn the premiere rivalry, at least in terms of national success, in women’s college basketball.
So, yeah, it’s pretty important.
But Mulkey would never rate it above a Big 12 conference game. In fact, she’s said multiple times going back to the Lady Bears’ win over the Huskies in January of 2019, that her team’s main focus is winning a conference championship, so the Big 12 games trump everything else in the regular season.
She said it again on Wednesday.
“I just can’t over-emphasize nonconference games in January,” Mulkey said. “Because, if you do, you’re going to come back and lose games in conference that maybe you shouldn’t lose because you get too high or you get too low. You just can’t allow that to happen.”
It’s true that, win or lose in Hartford, Baylor’s strongest statement this season would be winning its 10th consecutive Big 12 regular season title.
Then you start thinking about seeding. Baylor is currently ranked No. 6 and if the season ended today would probably be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament (before I get any emails, I agree that it’s too early to start with full-on bracketology). If the Lady Bears were to go on the road and defeat the Huskies, it would just about have to move them up to the 1 line at the moment.
“You always want to beat teams who are ranked higher than you or hope the committee will remember that and give you some points in the RPI or whatever they look at,” Mulkey said. “But you don’t over-emphasize it.”
On the flip side, if UConn wins, it shouldn’t move Baylor too far down the pecking order.
That’s where Big 12 play comes into the discussion. Baylor has posted back-to-back 18-0 seasons in conference. That’s a high bar to expect the Lady Bears to do that again. Could they? Yes. But if they dropped a game or two and still won the league, Baylor could grab one of the top two seeds in their region, depending on how crazy things get elsewhere.
Remember, other teams around the Lady Bears in the top 10 are going to lose games too along the way.
So, is the Baylor versus UConn game a big deal? Absolutely. It’s a huge opportunity for the Lady Bears without much risk.
But it’s also just the 13th contest on a 30-game regular season schedule.
