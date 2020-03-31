The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Tuesday that the Naismith Awards will be announced live on CBS Sports HQ streaming sports news network on Wednesday through Friday.
A pair of Baylor players are finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year awards, which will be revealed on Wednesday. Lady Bears junior guard DiDi Richards and Bears junior forward Mark Vital are each among the four finalists for the respective women’s and men’s honors.
Those honors are set to be announced at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday.
Then on Thursday, Baylor’s Scott Drew is a finalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Award, which will be announced at 11 a.m. CT.
Finally, on Friday Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox is a finalist for the women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy honoring the national player of the year. That winner will be announced at 11 a.m. CT.
CBS Sports HQ is available for free at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for mobile and connected TV devices.
For more information, visit www.naismithtrophy.com.
