SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Baylor got one of its best starting pitching performances of the season, worthy of a Friday night. The Bears just couldn’t finish it off.
Cal Poly’s Cole Cabrera dumped a single just inside the left-field line in the bottom of the 11th inning, sending the Mustangs past, 2-1, in the series opener at Baggett Stadium. The Bears (8-5) wasted a splendid starting effort from senior left-hander Paul Dickens, who tossed seven shutout innings and left the game with a 1-0 lead.
But in the bottom of the ninth, Poly (5-9) did something no team had been able to do off a Baylor closer since the 2018 season – it scored a run. Luke Boyd entered the game with a 0.00 ERA and five saves on the year, following nicely in the footsteps of former closer Kyle Hill, who went through the entire 2019 season with a perfect ERA.
Poly’s Myles Emmerson singled to open the ninth, and then Boyd hit the next batter, Taison Corio, with a pitch to put two aboard. He reached the edge of escape by retiring the next two batters on a flyout and a strikeout, but Poly had some magic left. Freshman shortstop Nick Marinconz laced an 0-1 Boyd pitch down the left-field line for an RBI double, tying the score at 1. Boyd was able to dodge further trouble by striking out Scott Ogrin, but the blown save extended the game into extra innings.
That was a position Poly was plenty familiar with, as it marked the Mustangs’ fourth extra-inning outing of the season. It was Baylor’s second extra-inning game, as the Bears defeated Nebraska, 8-7, in 10 innings in its second game of the year.
This time the Bears couldn’t conjure up the same winning formula. They managed just one baserunner in the 10th and 11th innings against Poly reliever Bryan Woo (1-3), who tossed five scoreless innings after taking over for starter Taylor Dollard at the start of the seventh.
Meanwhile, Poly pushed home the winning run against BU’s Ryan Leckich (1-1) in the 11th. Leckich found himself battling from the start of the inning, giving up a leadoff single to Tate Samuelson after a six-pitch at-bat. A sacrifice bunt and a pair of walks followed, loading the bases.
A mound visit from BU pitching coach Jon Strauss helped set the defensive plan, and Leckich seemingly got a big second out when Kyle Ashworth tapped one back to the pitcher, and Leckich made an underhand toss to his catcher Andy Thomas for the force-out at the plate.
But Cabrera followed with the clutch single, putting the finishing touches on a late-night Poly victory. The game ended after 11 p.m. Central time.
It was a shame for Dickens, who took a no-decision after easily his sharpest starting performance of the season. The senior struck out a season-high nine batters and matched his career high in innings, as he also went seven against Cal Poly last season. He gave up four hits and, best of all, only one walk after having yielded 12 free passes in 13 innings entering the night.
Poly’s Dollard matched Dickens zero for zero through the first three innings. Then the Bears broke through in the fourth to take a 1-0 lead. They did it all with two outs, as Kyle Nevin and Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo both stroked two-out singles to set the table for freshman Tre Richardson, whose own single chased home Nevin with the go-ahead run.
But Baylor could never build on that lead, despite getting the leadoff batter aboard in both the sixth and seventh innings. The Bears left 12 runners on base overall.
Davion Downey, Jared McKenzie and Chase Wehsener all had two-hit days in the loss. Baylor and Poly will be back at it for Game 2 at 6 p.m. Central on Saturday, with freshman left-hander Evan Godwin getting the call for the Bears opposite Poly southpaw Andrew Alvarez.
