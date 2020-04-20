After making third-team All-American, sophomore guard Jared Butler announced Monday that he will test the NBA Draft process but will leave open his options to return to Baylor.
Butler became the second Baylor player to enter the NBA Draft process after fourth-year junior guard MaCio Teague announced his decision March 30.
Like Butler, Teague will leave his options open to return to Baylor. Prospects have until June 3 to pull their names out of the June 25 NBA Draft.
“I think based on the season we had and obviously how well I did, I got quite a few inquiries from NBA teams,” Butler said. “It seemed right to see what they’re saying and give them a fair shot to assess me.”
Butler has starred for the Bears during his two seasons on the squad, averaging 10.2 points and 3.0 assists as a freshman before averaging a team-high 16 points with 3.1 assists as a sophomore. He also shot 38.1 percent from 3-point range and averaged 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game as a sophomore.
The 6-3, 190-pound Butler helped the Bears finish with a 26-4 record and a No. 5 ranking in the Associated Press poll before the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments were canceled on March 12 following the outbreak of the coronavirus.
“I think I became an even more efficient scorer and shot a better percentage from 3-point range and a better overall percentage,” Butler said. “I definitely improved on the defensive end and we continued to win.”
Though the Bears didn’t get the opportunity to play for the NCAA championship, Butler was proud of the season the Bears delivered and the bonds the players formed.
“I think I’ll remember the most the days we would talk about our goals and how we had to do it together and all be on the same page,” Butler said. “We had so many things we wanted to accomplish, and so many things came true with guys that you love. But it was terrible that we won 15 games in the Big 12 and didn’t win the conference, and would have been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and didn’t get to reap the benefits of that.”
Butler has remained in Waco after Baylor’s campus shut down due to the cornonavirus. Students are taking online classes for the rest of the spring semester.
Travel is restricted due to the pandemic, which means prospects can’t work out for NBA teams. Despite the isolation, Butler has tried to stay in shape through his own workouts while staying in touch with interested NBA teams.
“I think the draft process is going to be different, but I think I can adapt to that,” Butler said. “I still think I’ll be able to do interviews and benefit from that.”
