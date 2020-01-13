Jared Butler earned Big 12 player of the week while MaCio Teague was named newcomer of the week to help Baylor rise from No. 4 to No. 2 in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll.
The Bears (13-1, 3-0) received 31 first-place votes to No. 1 Gonzaga’s 30, but the Zags (18-1) had 1,574 total points to Baylor’s 1,567 in the AP poll.
The Bears won two major road games last week, including a 57-52 win over then-No. 22 Texas Tech last Tuesday followed by Saturday’s 67-55 decision over then-No. 3 Kansas for their first win at Allen Fieldhouse.
Butler scored 22 against the Jayhawks while Teague scored 16.
