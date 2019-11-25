Sophomore guard Jared Butler was named Big 12 men's basketball player of the week after helping No. 19 Baylor sweep three games to win the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

With Butler scoring 22 points and hitting four of eight 3-pointers, the Bears knocked off No. 22 Villanova, 87-78, in Sunday's championship game as he earned the most valuable player award for the tournament.

Butler scored 19 points in the tournament opener against Ohio and 12 against Coastal Carolina in the semifinals.

Butler leads the Bears with 19.3 points per game while shooting 52.5 percent from 3-point range and dishing out 3.5 assists per game in Baylor's 5-1 start.

