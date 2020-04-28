Baylor women’s golfers Gurleen Kaur and Elodie Chapelet both landed on the Golfweek All-American honorable mention list, released Tuesday by the publication.
Kaur also became the first player in program history invited to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The 2020 event has been cancelled, but her invitation will be honored for the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Chapelet earned All-America honors in her first season at Baylor after joining the Bears as a grad transfer following four years at Lamar. This season was expected to be her lone year in Waco, but she has committed to return for the 2020-21 season after the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to spring sports student-athletes following COVID-19.
It marks the third time in program history that the Bears have had two all-American golfers in the same season.
Baylor’s Dossey, Keefer make Golfweek All-American teams
Baylor men’s golfers Cooper Dossey and Johnny Keefer each landed prestigious All-American honors on Tuesday.
Dossey became Baylor’s first player in program history to be named to the Golfweek All-America First Team, while Keefer was selected to the All-America Third Team.
Dossey is one of four players in program history to be named a two-time All-American, joining Ryan Baca (2003, 2006), Matthew Perrine (2017, 2018) and Braden Bailey (2017, 2018). Dossey has committed to return to Baylor for a fifth year following the NCAA’s decision to grant an additional year of eligibility to spring sports student-athletes whose seasons were cut short by COVID-19. He’ll have a chance to become the program’s first three-time All-American in 2020-21.
Dossey led the team with a school-record 69.72 stroke average across 18 rounds in 2019-20. He played 14 of 18 rounds at par or better, recorded three top-five finishes, five top-10 finishes and finished top-16 in all six stroke-play tournaments.
Keefer ranked second on the team with a 70.41 stroke average across 17 rounds, which was best in school history by a freshman, breaking the previous record of 71.19 set by Dossey in 2016-17.
Baylor tennis nets 7 Big 12 academic honors
The Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams placed a combined seven student-athletes on Big 12 academic honors teams, announced Tuesday.
Bears Livia Kraus, Paula Baranano, Constantin Frantzen, Sven Lah and Bjoern Petersen all earned All-Big 12 first team honors while Kristina Sorokolet and Alicia Herrero Linana made second team.
To qualify for the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, student-athletes must have maintained a minimum of a 3.20 GPA, while second-team selections maintain a GPA between 3.0 and 3.19.
NFL to hold 2021 draft in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — After a successful virtual, stay-at-home experience this year, the NFL plans to hold its draft outdoors in downtown Cleveland next year from April 29 to May 1.
The dates were announced Tuesday, three days after the completion of a unique draft that went smoothly despite logistical obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV ratings soared over the weekend as fans soaked in every moment of a rare live sporting event held in recent months. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced this year’s selections for the first three rounds from his basement in the New York City suburbs, and viewers got to see players react and celebrate at home with loved ones.
