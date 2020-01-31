The Baylor women’s tennis team heads east this weekend to play two matches in Mississippi.
The Bears face Ole Miss at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Oxford, Miss., then stay on the Mississippi campus to play Mississippi State at noon on Sunday.
Baylor (3-0) opened the season with victories over Georgia State, McNeese State and Texas-San Antonio in mid-January. The Bears will be going on the road for the first time for the pair of matches versus SEC opponents.
Ole Miss is 3-1 so far this season, while Mississippi State is 4-2 with a win over Kansas State to its credit.
BU men’s tennis renews rivalry with Razorbacks
The Baylor men’s tennis team will travel to play Arkansas at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville, Ark.
Baylor, currently No. 5 in the ITA rankings, posted its first win over the Razorbacks, 6-1, last season. Prior to that, Arkansas won the first 16 matches between the two schools, all of which were played when both programs were members of the Southwest Conference.
The Bears (5-0) swept a pair of matches over Gonzaga and Louisville during the ITA Kick-Off Weekend on Saturday and Sunday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Arkansas (1-2) is in the middle of a five-match homestand. So far, the Razorbacks have defeated Drake and lost to Wichita State and Middle Tennessee.
