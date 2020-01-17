The Baylor women’s tennis team got off to a fast start to the season by running over Georgia State, 7-0, on Friday evening at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Bears won five of the six singles matches in straight sets on their way to a shutout victory.

Baylor’s doubles teams of Jessica Hinojosa and Alicia Herrero Linana, and Mel Krywoj and Paula Baranano set the tone by quickly claiming the doubles point. Hinojosa and Herrero Linana defeated Georgia State’s Eva Chivu and Angel Carney, 6-2, while Krywoj and Baranano cruised past Aleksandra Stromova and Damira Muminovic, 6-1.

Krywoj, playing in the No. 1 singles slot, went on to defeat Chivu, 6-0, 6-3, in the first match to finish in singles play. Baranano then finished off Georgia State’s Mara Pop, 6-2, 6-1.

Baylor’s Kris Sorokolet earned the fourth and clinching point of the night with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Andreea Stanescu.

Bears Angelina Shakhraichuk, Herrera Linana and Hinojosa completed the sweep with singles wins.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments