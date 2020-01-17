The Baylor women’s tennis team got off to a fast start to the season by running over Georgia State, 7-0, on Friday evening at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
The Bears won five of the six singles matches in straight sets on their way to a shutout victory.
Baylor’s doubles teams of Jessica Hinojosa and Alicia Herrero Linana, and Mel Krywoj and Paula Baranano set the tone by quickly claiming the doubles point. Hinojosa and Herrero Linana defeated Georgia State’s Eva Chivu and Angel Carney, 6-2, while Krywoj and Baranano cruised past Aleksandra Stromova and Damira Muminovic, 6-1.
Krywoj, playing in the No. 1 singles slot, went on to defeat Chivu, 6-0, 6-3, in the first match to finish in singles play. Baranano then finished off Georgia State’s Mara Pop, 6-2, 6-1.
Baylor’s Kris Sorokolet earned the fourth and clinching point of the night with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Andreea Stanescu.
Bears Angelina Shakhraichuk, Herrera Linana and Hinojosa completed the sweep with singles wins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.