OXFORD, Miss. – The Baylor women’s tennis team won four singles matches to clinch a 4-3 victory over Ole Miss on the road on Saturday afternoon at Galtney Indoor Tennis Center.

Bears No. 1 singles player Anastasia Kharitonova set the tone in singles play by defeating Mississippi’s Sabina Machalova, 6-4, 6-4.

Baylor’s Alicia Herrero Linana and Paula Baranano also claimed straight-sets wins. Herrero Linana defeated Alexa Bortles, 6-3, 6-4, while Baranano cruised past Vic de Samucewicz, 6-1, 6-1.

Bears junior Kristina Sorokolet prevailed in a three-set battle over Kelsey Mize, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.

Baylor (4-0) will continue its road trip into SEC country when it faces Mississippi State at noon on Sunday back at Galtney Indoor Tennis Center.

