The Baylor women’s tennis team will tune up for team play in the spring season by traveling to play in the USTA National Collegiate Tennis Classic starting Friday in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
The fall-style tournament will features Baylor, USC, Wake Forest and Virginia playing in singles and doubles draws.
Following the competition, Baylor opens the season at home versus Georgia State on Jan. 17 at the Hurd Tennis Center.{p class=”MsoNormal”}The Baylor women’s tennis team will tune up for team play in the spring season by traveling to play in the USTA National Collegiate Tennis Classic starting Friday in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.