PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – The Baylor women’s golf team shot 8-over-par 296 in the second round of the White Sands Invitational on Tuesday at Ocean Club Golf Course.
The Bears, at 11-over through 36 holes, enter the final round on Wednesday in a tie for eighth place, 33 strokes behind team leader Texas.
Gurleen Kaur led Baylor in the second round with a score of even-par 72. Kaur moved into a tie for ninth place at 1-under 143 for the tournament. Fiona Liddell is 1-over and tied for 16th. Bears Elodie Chapelet, Erica Chiang and Jordan Shackelford all shot 3-over 75 in the second round.
BU volleyball targets 8th straight versus OU
Baylor’s No. 3-ranked volleyball team will open up the second half of Big 12 competition at Oklahoma on Wednesday.
The Bears (17-7, 7-1 Big 12) are second in the conference standings, while the Sooners (14-5, 6-2) are third. Baylor is aiming for its eighth consecutive win over Oklahoma in the series. The last time the teams met on Oct. 2 in Waco, Baylor swept the Sooners behind a double-double from Yossiana Pressley (14 kills, 10 digs).
The match will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
Former Rangers president Stone dies ARLINGTON — Mike Stone, the former Texas Rangers presidentwho later served as commissioner of the independent baseball Northern League, has died. He was 80.
The Rangers said Tuesday that Stone died Friday at his home in Ajijic, Mexico.
Stone was president of the Rangers from 1983-90 and was instrumental in the team signing Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan as a free agent before the 1989 season.
After his tenure with the Rangers, Stone was with the Northern League from 2002-06 and was a professor at SMU in the sports management program from 2010-17.
Hawks’ Young sprains ankle, leaves game
MIAMI — Atlanta’s Trae Young didn’t want to see the video of the play where he sprained his right ankle.
It hurt enough the first time.
Young left the Hawks’ game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night after enduring a sprain — he said it was the first of his life — in the second quarter. The reigning Eastern Conference player of the week said he’s likely to have an MRI exam in Atlanta on Wednesday, but the initial diagnosis is only a sprain and no other serious issues.
“It was painful,” Young said about the injury. “Knock on wood, I haven’t had too many injuries. I’ve been blessed not to have too many injuries throughout my whole entire life, so that was definitely a tough pain.”
Young was hurt on a drive about 2 minutes into the second quarter. He went into the air and landed on the foot of Miami’s Justise Winslow, twisting his ankle awkwardly. Young was eventually helped to his feet, initially unable to put much weight on that leg, and went to the Hawks locker room for further evaluation.
