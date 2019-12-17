Baylor volleyball junior Yossiana Pressley has been selected as one of four finalists for the Honda Sport Award for Volleyball.

The award has been presented annually for the past 44 years to the top athletes in women’s sports and represents “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.”

The other finalists for the honor are Stanford’s Jenna Gray, Cincinnati’s Jordan Thompson and Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke. Pressley, a two-time All-American, was named the Most Outstanding Player of last weekend’s Waco Regional, and has lifted Baylor to its first Final Four in school history.

