Former Baylor men’s tennis player Jimmy Bendeck earned the NCAA’s Top 10 Award, which the NCAA announced on Tuesday.
The Top 10 award is presented to 10 student-athletes across Division I, II and III and every championship sport. It recognizes former student-athletes for their successes on the field, in the classroom and in the community. The recipients — who completed their athletics eligibility during the 2018-19 academic year — will be recognized at the Honors Celebration on Jan. 22 during the NCAA Convention in Anaheim, Calif.
Bendeck recently wrapped up his four-year career with the Bears, during which he helped Baylor win the Big 12 tournament championship and advance to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments. Bendeck and the Bears ended the season in the NCAA quarterfinals a last spring. He earned ITA Doubles All-America honors after teaming up with Sven Lah as the first doubles team to be ranked No. 1 in school history.
In addition to being the President of the Baylor Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Bendeck is a three-time ITA Scholar-Athlete, Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, CoSIDA Academic All-American, NCAA Elite 90 Award winner, the Big 12’s Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award recipient and eight-time Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll selection.
He is currently playing on the ITF pro tennis tour and won his first doubles title in Cancun in August.
“Jimmy led our program this past year to a Big 12 championship and top-eight finish at the NCAA Championships while at the same time excelling in the classroom,” Director of Tennis Brian Boland said. “Jimmy was a leader in the community, the athletic department as well as within our team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.