Aliyah Pritchett

Pritchett

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After dropping a 5-3 decision to No. 9 Florida State, the No. 23 Baylor softball team rallied for a 5-2 win over Kent State on Saturday afternoon to complete the Woo Pig Classic.

The Lady Bears (17-4) finished the tournament with a 3-2 record, including a 3-2 win over No. 22 Arkansas in Thursday’s tournament opener and a 2-1 win over Florida State on Friday.

“This was another good weekend,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “As I told the team, this tournament field was as strong as any regional I’ve been a part of. To come away with three wins, with two over ranked teams, gives me confidence we can compete with anyone.”

In Saturday’s game against Florida State (9-5), Baylor grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Aliyah Pritchett slugged a two-run homer following a walk to Kyla Walker.

But the Seminoles came back with a three-run fourth highlighted by Dani Morgan’s run-scoring triple and Josie Muffley’s run-scoring double. Florida State scored two more in the sixth before Maddison Kettler hit a run-scoring single for Baylor in the seventh.

Gia Rodoni (7-2) was the losing pitcher for the Lady Bears as she gave up seven hits, a walk and three earned runs in seven innings. Reliever Kathryn Sandercock (5-1) picked up the win for Florida State as she allowed seven hits and no walks in 6.1 innings.

In the tournament finale against Kent State (7-6), Baylor rallied from a two-run first-inning deficit with two runs in the fifth as Pritchett hit a run-scoring single and three more in the sixth as Kettler drilled a two-run double.

Kettler and Walker led Baylor’s 12-hit attack with three hits apiece off Kent State’s Madi Huck (3-3).

Pritchett (7-0) was the winning pitcher for Baylor as she allowed eight hits, a walk and two earned runs in 6.1 innings before Rodoni notched the final two outs for the save.

Baylor will return to action Tuesday against UTA at 6:30 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.

Recommended for you

Load comments