HOUSTON — No. 24 Baylor swept a doubleheader against Houston as Gia Rodoni threw a one-hitter and amassed 11 strikeouts in a 1-0 opening win before the Lady Bears blasted five homers in a 10-6 win in the second game Tuesday night.
In the opener, Baylor (19-5) picked up just two hits against Houston’s Rachel Hertenberger. But the Lady Bears broke through with the game’s only run in the first inning when Goose McGlaun doubled and scored when Aliyah Pritchett reached on an error.
In the second game, Baylor’s Hannah Thompson lifted a pair of homers while McGlaun, Pritchett and Lou Gilbert each slugged a homer.
Four of Baylor’s homers came in a seven-run fifth inning that snapped a scoreless tie with the Cougars (16-7). McGlaun drilled a three-run shot, Thompson pounded a two-run shot and Pritchett and Gilbert hit solo shots.
Maddison Kettler and Gilbert collected three hits apiece for Baylor’s 15-hit attack in the second game. Sidney Holman-Mansell (4-1) was the winning pitcher for Baylor as she allowed two hits, two walks and two earned runs in four innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.