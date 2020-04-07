The Baylor softball team finished the shortened 2020 season ranked No. 23 in the USA Today/NFCA poll and No. 17 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.
The Lady Bears were 19-5 when the season ended after sweeping a doubleheader against Houston on March 10. The rest of the season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Baylor’s 19 wins were more than the entire 2019 season when the Lady Bears finished 18-31 following a series of key injuries.
Bucs unveil new, yet familiar look unis
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all in for a new look in 2020.
Building on momentum created by the signing of six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in free agency, the Bucs on Tuesday unveiled new uniforms for next season — a move that also figures to be embraced by fans.
Gone are jerseys sporting difficult to read digital alarm clock-style numbers, replaced by more traditional red, white and pewter ensembles similar to the uniforms the team wore from 1997-2013 — the most successful stretch in franchise history.
The Bucs have missed the playoffs 12 consecutive seasons and haven’t won a postseason game since their Super Bowl championship run 18 years ago.
