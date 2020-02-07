CLEARWATER, Fla. – With ace pitcher Gia Rodoni and career hitting leader Kyla Walker back from injuries, the Baylor softball team showed signs that 2020 could be a major comeback year in Friday's season-opening Leadoff Classic.
The Lady Bears run-ruled No. 23 Auburn for an 8-0 blowout in the opener before completing the sweep with a 7-4 win over Louisville in the second game.
Baylor is trying to bounce back from last year’s 18-31 season that Rodoni missed following knee surgery while Walker was out with a hip injury.
“These wins were bigger than just two W’s in the win column,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “These wins were a statement of our expectations. While we know one day will not define the season, we knew this tournament would give us the opportunity to earn respect back. We played well in every aspect of the game with few exceptions.”
Rodoni looked sharp against Auburn as she allowed two hits and a walk in four innings to get the win before Madison Lindsey pitched the final inning.
Walker went 1-for-3 at the plate and scored the first run in a five-run third inning when Goose McGlaun drilled a double. Lou Gilbert and Maddison Kettler followed with run-scoring singles as the Lady Bears took a 5-0 lead against Auburn pitcher Ashlee Swindle.
Baylor added three more in the fourth as Taylor Ellis hit a run-scoring single and McGlaun and Ellis drew bases loaded walks to force across runs. The Lady Bears finished with eight hits against Auburn before collecting nine against Louisville.
In the second game, Walker drilled a run-scoring single to spark a three-run sixth to break a 4-4 tie. Walker went 2-for-3 and scored two runs while Rodoni pitched the final scoreless inning to collect the save.
Louisville scored a pair of second-inning runs against Baylor starter Sidney Holman-Mansell before Ellis homered for Baylor in the bottom of the inning. Baylor took a 4-3 lead with a three-run third as Ellis hit a run-scoring single.
Freshman Aliyah Pritchett relieved Holman-Mansell in the third inning and allowed four hits, two walks and a run in 3.1 innings to notch her first college win.
The Lady Bears will face Missouri at 9 a.m. Saturday before playing an exhibition game against the U.S. National Team at 2 p.m. Baylor will complete the tournament against Missouri State at 8 a.m. Sunday.
