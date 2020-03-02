The No. 23 Baylor softball team will host UTA at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium in a makeup game after the Feb. 19 game was cancelled due to bad weather.

The Lady Bears are 17-4 after going 3-2 in the Woo Pig Classic last Thursday through Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.

UTA is 8-12 following consecutive losses to No. 8 Alabama and No. 7 Arizona last weekend. Baylor will face SFA in Nacogdoches at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

