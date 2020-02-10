The Baylor softball team's home opener against Abilene Christian has been postponed from Tuesday to Thursday at 5 p.m. due to expected inclement weather.
The Lady Bears will host the Getterman Classic beginning Friday against Prairie View A&M at 3 p.m. and Grand Canyon at 5:30 p.m. The tournament will continue through Sunday.
Baylor went 2-2 in the season-opening NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla.
