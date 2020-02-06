Seeing their fifth-place prediction in the Big 12 coaches preseason poll, the Baylor softball players reacted with a mix of surprise, anger and motivation.
The Lady Bears saw last year’s 18-31 record and last-place finish in the Big 12 as an anomaly.
After coach Glenn Moore led the Lady Bears to 18 straight winning seasons, 13 NCAA tournament appearances and four Women’s College World Series berths, injuries to ace pitcher Gia Rodoni and career hitting leader Kyla Walker led to his first losing season.
But with Rodoni and Walker back as fifth-year seniors to lead a veteran team, Baylor is looking to rebound in a major way.
“There is a lot of motivation for a lot of reasons after we had the season we had last year,” Moore said. “There is a lot of pride with this team and our program. We want to recover and redeem ourselves from that. I'm certainly hoping that our leadership with five seniors will materialize into a typical Baylor team and back in the Top 25.”
The Lady Bears will open the season against No. 23 Auburn at the Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla., at 11 a.m. Friday followed by a 1:30 p.m. game against Louisville. Baylor will play an exhibition game Saturday at 2 p.m. against the U.S. National Team at the Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex in Clearwater.
“It definitely was a bit of a shock last year and it fueled us during the offseason to work hard,” said Baylor first baseman Goose McGlaun. “We’re all excited for our games to start because we finished early last year, so it feels like it’s been a while since we played a game. So we’re excited to get back to competing and just playing with each other.”
The key to Baylor’s success will likely depend on how successfully Rodoni returns following knee surgery in the fall of 2018.
Rodoni compiled a 47-17 record with a 2.20 ERA in her first three seasons at Baylor, including back to back no-hitters in the 2017 regionals. For a pitcher as competitive as Rodoni, Baylor’s 2-16 Big 12 record last season was hard for the powerful right-hander to stomach as she watched from the dugout.
“It was miserable,” Rodoni said. “The first few trips we took, I cried after the games, so not knowing what to do with myself and wanting to support the team. It was a very rough season. But rehab has been going good and I feel healthier than I’ve ever felt before, so I’m just excited to get this season started with the team.”
Moore and Baylor pitching coach Britni Sneed Newman will proceed carefully with Rodoni early in the season to allow her to ease back into her old pitching groove.
“Gia is a little bit up and down,” Moore said. “Some days she feels a lot better than others and I certainly think that’s crucial that we handle her appropriately. That’s going to take a lot of discipline on our part because we are going to want to leave her out there longer than we should to hopefully salvage some wins.”
With more pitching depth this season, Moore hopes the Lady Bears can win consistently as Rodoni works her way back. Pressed to pitch the bulk of Baylor’s innings last season, junior right-hander Sidney Holman-Mansell often struggled as she pitched in 37 games and finished 10-18 with a 4.69 ERA.
“We’ve got to protect Gia and we’ve got to protect Sidney,” Moore said. “She didn’t have any protection last year and I think we’ve yet to see how good that kid can be because she can be really good. But we’ve got to be able to manage her in the bullpen as well.”
Sophomore left-hander Madison Lindsey will add depth to the bullpen while freshman right-hander Aliyah Pritchett from New Braunfels Canyon High School will also figure into Baylor’s pitching plans while also playing infield.
“We have Maddy coming back and Aliyah now coming in, and I feel we have a very balanced staff that will take us deep into postseason,” Rodoni said.
Following hip surgery, Walker’s absence at the top of the batting order was glaring last season. There was no way to fill the void after losing the Lady Bears’ all-time career hitting leader with a .422 batting average.
But Walker is back to play center field and ready to spark an offense that features speed and power.
“I’m feeling awesome and I’m just ready to get the season started,” Walker said. “I think from last year to this year the leadership has definitely changed. It’s increased with our expectations and we’ve been more vocal with our expectations and what we want from the underclassmen.”
Walker will be joined in the outfield by fourth-year junior rightfielder Maddison Kettler who missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. Freshman Emily Hott from Deer Creek High School in Edmond, Okla., will likely play left field while sophomores Ana Watson and Josie Bower will also see time in the outfield and in designated player roles.
McGlaun hit a team-high .341 with three homers and 13 RBIs last season, but the senior first baseman hopes to put up bigger power numbers after hitting 25 homers with 86 RBIs in her first two seasons.
McGlaun will need senior Taylor Ellis and Pritchett to give the Lady Bears production in the middle of the batting order.
“For three years here she had been protected by Shelby Friudenberg, and then Shelby graduated and then we didn’t really have anybody that was protecting her to that degree where she could see the pitches,” Moore said. “That’s going to be the role of Taylor Ellis and Aliyah (Pritchett). They are going to have to swing the bats well enough so that they will pitch to Goose for us to have the power numbers we want.”
Besides her pitching duties, Pritchett is expected to share shortstop duties with Ellis, who hit .261 with four homers and 14 RBIs last season. Ellis will share catching duties with sophomore Casey Shell while junior catcher Hannah Thompson will likely play a key pinch hitting role.
Coming off a junior season in which she hit .336 and stole 12 bases, Nicky Dawson brings a great deal of experience and veteran leadership at second base. Sophomore Lou Gilbert will switch from outfield to third base and is looking to improve at the plate after hitting .269 last season.
“She is traditionally an outfielder and that’s what we recruited her for,” Moore said. “She may never see the outfield again because she has developed her game so well in the infield. She works extra constantly and develops her game. She is going to do exactly what she is asked to do and she is going to do a good job at it.”
National power Oklahoma is the overwhelming favorite to repeat as Big 12 champions while Texas, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech should have a shot to reach the NCAA tournament.
Following last season’s struggles and this year’s fifth-place prediction, motivation has never been higher for the Lady Bears. They hope to jump off to a dynamic start in nonconference play and carry that momentum into the Big 12 and the NCAA tournament.
“That’s just pure motivation, that’s all I’m going to say about that,” Rodoni said. “It just keeps us hungry and humble. It’s definitely a different position. We’re just going to have to fight each game and prove why we deserve to be in the Top 25 as a program.”
