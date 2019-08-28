College coaches like to use road trips to develop team bonding and test their players before rowdy crowds.
The Baylor soccer team should grow remarkably close after they get through with a marathon 11-day road trip that takes them from the Midwest to the Rockies to play four games.
The No. 21 Bears will open against Drake at 7 p.m. Friday at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines, Iowa, before facing Nebraska in Lincoln on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Bears will then head west to play Wyoming on Sept. 6 in Laramie before concluding the long trip against Colorado at 1 p.m. Sept. 8.
“I love away trips,” said Baylor senior defender Danielle Hayden. “I think that’s where the team chemistry comes from and that’s where we bond as a unit. And it’ll just be nice to perform on the road and deal with away crowds, their fans messing with us, kind of trying to throw us off our games.”
Coming off last year’s Big 12 championship and second straight Elite Eight appearance, the Bears opened the season with a 4-2 win over Northwestern State on Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Despite the win, Baylor dropped seven spots in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll after being ranked No. 14 in the preseason. But Baylor coach Paul Jobson expects opponents to be especially inspired to play the Bears since they are ranked.
“No longer are we expected to be the underdog,” Jobson said. “We now have targets on our back. We know that we’re going to get everybody’s best match, and we’re at their place, it’s their home matches, so I’m sure they’re going to have great crowds. They’re great circumstances that are really going to prepare us for conference play.”
The Bears will face a Drake team that lost its first two games to Colorado and Denver last weekend. But the Bulldogs were picked second in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll since they return eight starters that include three all-conference players: midfielders Cassie Rohan and Vanessa Kavan and goalkeeper Kelsie Stone.
Nebraska dropped a 4-0 decision to Kansas in its opener, but has a talented roster led by two-time all-Big Ten selection Sinclaire Miramontez.
“Nebraska, we know really well as a staff because they used to be in the Big 12,” Jobson said. “But those four matches, we’re looking at really tough, competitive teams.”
The Bears enjoyed some good moments against Northwestern State as they displayed a variety of offensive weapons with seniors Camryn Wendlandt and Raegan Padgett, Kentucky transfer Eva Mitchell and freshman Michaela Gorman scoring goals.
But Jobson wants to his defense improve after some late breakdowns.
“We’re still working on the team chemistry on the field,” Jobson said. “The team chemistry off the field is great. But on the field, we’ve got a lot of new players and players in new positions. So that back line chemistry with our midfielders has got to continue to strengthen, which it will just through experience.”
The Bears played without three of their key players against Northwestern State as preseason all-Big 12 defender Kayley Ables missed the game with a concussion while goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt and midfielder Taylor Moon were out with upper respiratory issues. Jobson said all three are day-to-day and will be on the road trip.
“We’ve been together a lot during preseason so far, but just being on the road away from everybody else helps us really just bring together the core unit of who we are and what we do,” said senior defender Halee Sowinski. “We’ll have to get our studies in, but we can just really focus on soccer and each other and just pouring into each other.”
